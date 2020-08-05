Tech
Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users
Instagram Stories has been one of the most popular features of the photo and video sharing site since its launch in 2016. Many websites emulated this feature and can be seen in most social platforms nowadays.
To make Stories more exciting, Instagram rolled out new fonts. Fans are typically excited to explore and try these innovations from Instagram. However, the addition of the Comic Sans-like font draws mixed reactions from users.
Comic Sans-like font in 2020 not welcomed
Instagram added four new fonts for Stories this year. After the company's announcement last April, these new text styles are now up. These styles include the new stencil-like text, new version of a serif font, and the controversial Comic Sans look alike.
The new Stories font is not the classic and uncanny Comic Sans, but the resemblance is too obvious to ignore. Comic Sans is arguably the most hated font in the world. Instagram users can't help but express their disappointment over the addition of the new yet outdated looking typeface.
Some expressed via Twitter that a lot of bad things happened this year, including the introduction of the bubbly font. Likewise, they see this as a step back for Instagram for using the ersatz Comic Sans this 2020.
More than a typography
Moreover, some users see the addition of the 'modern' Comic Sans font positively. They say that it is a huge help for some with reading difficulties. Instagram might have considered people with dyslexia by adding this text style. However, the social network has yet to release a statement regarding this.
According to ArcStone, Comic Sans is considered as an accessible font and helps people with dyslexia to read with ease. It is ideal for children because of its simple letters. It also has become a significant font for early childhood materials, such as textbooks and storybooks.
For some, it is not always about aesthetics. Some people suggest that others should consider those with trouble parsing letters and words. Also, concerned users say that if one does not want this new Comic Sans, simply disregard it and use other styles.
Read also: How to Maximize Instagram's Features
Comic Sans creator regrets nothing
Although Comic Sans drew flak since its introduction in 1994, Former Microsoft typographer Vincent Connare doesn't regret anything in launching this font. In an interview for The Guardian, Connare stressed that the typeface is intended for informal documents and children's reading materials. He took inspiration from the lettering of the famous graphic novels The Dark Night and Watchmen.
"The level of hatred was amazing and quite funny. I couldn't believe people could get so worked up about a font," he said in an interview.
Instagram is expected to launch more Stories font in the future. While this infamous baby brother of Comic Sans is still up and running, users have no choice but to deal with it. They can also think that this is just a little trip down memory lane this 2020.
Related Articles
Russian Influencer Gets Pregnant with Stepson's Child After Divorcing Father: Both are Now Engaged
Russian Instagram influencer Marina Balmasheva, age 35, has recently just announced her recent engagement to her own 20-year-old boyfriend named Vladimir after splitting up with his father named Alexey, age 45, who she had been married to for a whole 10 years
Here's How Cardi B Looks Without Makeup
Watch! Cardi B flaunts her natural look without makeup and showing off her natural locks.
[Instagram Live] Fierce Rematch Battle between Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Teddy Riley Who Recently Recovered from COVID-19 Gone Friendly?
A recent battle between the newly recovered Teddy Riley and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds went from fierce to friendly. Bruno Mars and other artists gave their compliments to these two legends.
Simple And Understandble Coronavirus Contact Tracing App Created By Instagram Founders
Track and monitor the coronavirus in your state with this simple and easy to use app made by Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger
Elon Musk Reveals First Images Of Tesla Model 3 Production Unit On Twitter
Elon Musk showed off the very first Tesla Model 3 unit on Twitter and Instagram.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users
Instagram recently launched some new fonts for Stories. One of which is a Comic Sans-line font that draws mixed reactions from users.
SCIENCE
2 NASA Astronauts Are Home from ISS, Proving SpaceX Can Safely Bring People to and from Space
After a two-month mission, SpaceX brings back home 2 astronauts, proving that it could transport people to and from space safely.
GAMES
Something is Surely Brewing Within Destiny 2
How are you keeping on? There's a whole lot of content in the game and even though some of it is going away, the great variety won't go anywhere. On top of that, new stuff will be added and the huge add-on announced not that long ago kind of gives you hint about that. If you've played this game long enough, then you know you can't have everything, but what if there was a way? Of course, we're talking about Destiny 2 boosting. But it's not just good for herding some items. Our services can be used for any in-game goal, small or big.