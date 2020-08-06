Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched

The anime RPG Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo has released a season pass that will publish additional characters and content into the game, just a week after it was launched.

The FAIRY TAIL Season Pass is now being offered for $59.99. It is to be released in succession. The season pass will bring in four new characters, an additional dungeon, and a Very Difficult Request set.

Limited Edition Growth Lacrima x 5 was released on August 6, 2020. It also comes as a bonus of the "FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe." Purchasing both "FAIRY TAIL Digital Deluxe" and the "FAIRY TAIL Season Pass" will give you 10 Limited Edition Growth Lacrima.

The publisher also notes that the Limited Edition Growth Lacrima is available only as a bonus for purchasable content.

"Lyon Vastia" and "Levy McGarden" will be released on August 20. It will be followed by "Lisanna" and "Elfman Strauss," along with Very Difficult Requests Set (S-Rank Requests, 10-Year Quest, 100-Year Quest). They will arrive on September 3, 2020.

The last content to be released is an additional dungeon called "Rift in Time and Space." The release date is on September 17, 2020. Also, check out the FAIRY TAIL Dress-up costume set that has also hit the Steam store. The Dress-Up Costume Set for 16 Playable Characters is available for $39.99.

About FAIRY TAIL Game

Fairy Tail is an action-RPG adaptation of a manga series from Japan. Hiro Mashima wrote and depicted the manga series. It was serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine and sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

On September 5, 2019, Gust Co announced that it was creating the Fairy Tail game under the supervision of Hiro Mashima. It was initially set to be released and distributed by Koei Tecmo on March 19, 2020, but was postponed. However, the June 25 release date was again pushed back due to the pandemic.

The plot of the action-RPG picks up at the end Tenrou Island Arc. It begins after a seven-year time skip that sees the guild profoundly in debt and practically forgotten by the community. Now, the once-renowned guild needs to re-establish itself as the best guild there is.

To claim the stature as one the No.1 guild in Fiore, Fairy Tail must complete all quests requested by the townsfolks. By completing tasks from the request board, the gang gets rewarded and increase their rank.

The game is a turn-based combat system. It uses four commands: Magic, Attack, Defend, and Item. It also features seven elements Non-Elemental, Fire, Ice, Holy, Demon, Light, and Dark. A fairy gauge offers a powerful option that unleashes Magic Chain, once filled.

There 16 playable characters, including Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Gray Fullbuster, and Erza Scarlet. Fairy Tail was released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 31, 2020.

