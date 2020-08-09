Games
After 3 Decades, Street Fighter Producer Yoshinori Ono Leaves Capcom
Yoshinori Ono, the executive producer of Street Fighter, announced on Sunday that he is leaving CAPCOM this summer. He is stepping down from being the brand manager of Street Fighter and other titles.
Ono has been with CAPCOM for nearly three decades that his name has become synonymous to Street Fighter. He joined CAPCOM in 1994, working on the sound of several titles, Street Fighter Zero included. From then on, he came the sound manager and sound director of several Street Fighter versions. He then became the producer of Shadow of Rome and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. He also worked on Monster Hunter.
In his Twitter post, Ono assured fans that CAPCOM would maintain the legacy of Street Fighter. He also said he looks forward to seeing its future and how it will expand, but this time, as "one of [the] regular gamers next time around."
pic.twitter.com/ym2pFtgZqy — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) August 9, 2020
Before announcing his resignation, Ono opened his letter by acknowledging criticisms toward the Capcom Pro Tour and the shift to online matches. He explains that it took them a long time to decide the format for this year. However, he continued writing, "we believe that conducting the event itself would repay those who has [sic] been supporting the CPT, regardless of what format it is."
Ono then announced that he is stepping down and thanked the individuals and companies he had worked with over the years. He then closed his message with SHORYUKEN, shouting out to every Street Fighter follower out there.
Related Articles
'Dragon's Dogma' Is Getting a Netflix Anime Adaptation
For players familiar with the Capcom-developed game 'Dragon's Dogma,' they'll be pleased to know that an anime adaptation is on its way two months from now.
A Leaker May Have Confirmed The Release Date Of 'Resident Evil Village'
A leaker who has been reliable in the past regarding Resident Evil may have revealed the release date of Resident Evil Village.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Developers Give Their Fans A Suitable Challenge And All-New Arsenal To Take Down The Massive Kulve Taroth
Experience the thrill of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's newest challenges! From a Master Rank Kulve Taroth to Arch-Tempered Namielle, there's plenty of new features for you to find out!
Resident Evil Resistance: Jill Valentine Comes To The Rescue In Your Fight Against The Zombie Apocalypse
Meet Jill Valentine in the all-new Resident Evil: Resistance as you make your way past the evil mastermind's machinations and escape with your life!
Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake Hack: How to Defeat Nemesis
Capcom's Resident Evil 3 Remake brings back a powerful boss who is quite difficult to defeat. Here's how to defeat Nemesis!
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
First Screen Connects with SLA Digital for Direct Carrier Billing in the Middle East and Europe
Fast-growing global provider of mobile content and commerce solutions, First Screen, has partnered with SLA Digital to enable direct carrier billing payments in the Middle East and Europe.
SCIENCE
Tech Leaders and Health Authorities Join Forces, Launch New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics
Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.
GAMES
Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched
The anime RPG Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo has just released a season pass that will release additional characters and content into the game, just a week after it was launched.
CULTURE
The 10 Longest-Running Anime Series Still Ongoing That You Must Not Fail to Watch [Top 1 Has 7000 Episodes]
Here are ten (10) of the longest-running anime series still in production until now. You wouldn't want to miss especially the holder of a Guinness World Records with 7000 plus episodes.