After 3 Decades, Street Fighter Producer Yoshinori Ono Leaves Capcom

Yoshinori Ono, the executive producer of Street Fighter, announced on Sunday that he is leaving CAPCOM this summer. He is stepping down from being the brand manager of Street Fighter and other titles.

Ono has been with CAPCOM for nearly three decades that his name has become synonymous to Street Fighter. He joined CAPCOM in 1994, working on the sound of several titles, Street Fighter Zero included. From then on, he came the sound manager and sound director of several Street Fighter versions. He then became the producer of Shadow of Rome and Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. He also worked on Monster Hunter.

In his Twitter post, Ono assured fans that CAPCOM would maintain the legacy of Street Fighter. He also said he looks forward to seeing its future and how it will expand, but this time, as "one of [the] regular gamers next time around."

Before announcing his resignation, Ono opened his letter by acknowledging criticisms toward the Capcom Pro Tour and the shift to online matches. He explains that it took them a long time to decide the format for this year. However, he continued writing, "we believe that conducting the event itself would repay those who has [sic] been supporting the CPT, regardless of what format it is."

Ono then announced that he is stepping down and thanked the individuals and companies he had worked with over the years. He then closed his message with SHORYUKEN, shouting out to every Street Fighter follower out there.

