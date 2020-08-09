Tech
First Screen Connects with SLA Digital for Direct Carrier Billing in the Middle East and Europe
Fast growing global provider of mobile content and commerce solutions, First Screen, has partnered with SLA Digital to enable direct carrier billing payments in the Middle East and Europe.
First Screen are experts in delivering great mobile experiences, aimed at engaging and retaining customers in the best way possible. Their massively popular services include games, education, and entertainment services, each of them fully localised in 20+ languages. First Screen engage millions of users every day through their mobile devices, ensuring their experience is purely unique, compelling and enriching.
"We are delighted to partner with a company that is consistently pushing the boundaries of the mobile industry. Carrier billing allows easy access to First Screen's engaging services and SLA Digital has enabled them to expand their reach with new mobile operator connections in the Middle East and Europe." commented Ashley O'Kane, Head of Business Development at SLA Digital.
Joost Goeree, Chief Commercial Officer at First Screen said, "We pride ourselves on being a pioneer in enriching the mobile experience. First Screen offers branded services packed with high-entertainment value; these include m-learning, games and videotainment. Our video services are especially a hit - with live streaming sports, TV shows, musical performances, lifestyle channels and more, we offer something fun for everyone. To keep up with the demand for good entertainment, we're constantly upgrading our content offering and adding to our portfolio.
"Our focus on emerging mobile-first countries has propelled First Screen to become the leading mobile marketing and distribution company of mobile consumer services. By partnering with SLA Digital, we have been able to significantly grow our network and process seamless and secure mobile payments for new customers."
