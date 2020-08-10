Trending News
Mom Recovers $20K Secretly Donated by Son on Twitch
Years' worth of savings could be lost in a matter of days.
A family feared this would happen to them after they found out their son had been secretly using his mother's debit card to donate to streamers on live gaming streaming platform, Twitch. Luckily, the mom recovers $20K she lost from her son's transactions.
The Son's "Donations"
In July, Lad Bible reported the young gamer spent an accumulated amount of $20K by secretly using his parents' debit card to donate to various streamers. The transactions were made only in a span of 17 days between June 14 to 30, according to IGN Southeast Asia.
The mother, who requested anonymity, said her minor son used her debit card on subscriptions and donations. She added that without her knowledge and consent, the kid has "cleaned out" her bank account."
She also claims to have contacted Twitch and its owner, Amazon, only to get frustrated by the company's alleged non-response. She said she has tried filling out Twitch's online help form, sending snail mail to the company's CEO Emmett Shear and Amazon's legal team, but no avail.
Mom Recovers $20K "Donated" by Her Son
A Reddit user advised the mom to contact Xsolla instead.
As reported by Dot Esports, the mom recovers $20K - almost all of it - through Xsolla, the partner paying company of Twitch. The report added she got the necessary credit adjustment on almost all transactions through Xsolla's online chat feature. The chat agent, however, clarified that these adjustments were under the condition that the account would be blocked permanently to avoid unauthorized transactions in the future.
The mother was relieved that almost all the money she lost was restored in her account.
"At this point, it's within a few hundred dollars, and I am happy to have received what I did, and am not going to pursue the difference," she said.
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
First Screen Connects with SLA Digital for Direct Carrier Billing in the Middle East and Europe
Fast-growing global provider of mobile content and commerce solutions, First Screen, has partnered with SLA Digital to enable direct carrier billing payments in the Middle East and Europe.
SCIENCE
Tech Leaders and Health Authorities Join Forces, Launch New Initiative to Help Fight Pandemic and Future Epidemics
Two contact tracing apps have been successfully launched recently in Canada and Ireland. The open-source code underlying these apps has been contributed to a newly launched initiative to help other countries and U.S. states in the fight against the pandemic.
GAMES
Fairy Tail Game Releases a Season Pass, a Week After It Was Launched
The anime RPG Fairy Tail from Koei Tecmo has just released a season pass that will release additional characters and content into the game, just a week after it was launched.
CULTURE
The 10 Longest-Running Anime Series Still Ongoing That You Must Not Fail to Watch [Top 1 Has 7000 Episodes]
Here are ten (10) of the longest-running anime series still in production until now. You wouldn't want to miss especially the holder of a Guinness World Records with 7000 plus episodes.