Juice Analytics Launches Next-Generation Data Reporting Platform “Juicebox” in Beta

Juice Analytics, a data visualization company, announced on July 27, the launch of the beta program for Juicebox, an innovative SaaS platform for interactive data reporting. Juicebox is an easy-to-use tool for business users to turn static spreadsheets into attractive, interactive reports that guide audiences to action.

The new beta version of Juicebox now enables any user to create sophisticated reports that previously could only be created by Juice Analytics' team of developers. Clients for whom Juice Analytics has produced reports include Accenture, Aetna, HealthStream, and University of Notre Dame.

"We're excited to make Juicebox more accessible than ever through the launch of our self-service platform," said Zach Gemignani, Juice Analytics co-founder and CEO. "People who work with data realize it's critical to translate that data into a form that gets used, so their hard work isn't wasted. We're providing a lightweight alternative to complex dashboarding tools, spreadsheets, and PowerPoint. People don't need to settle for flat, boring, and ineffective data communication."

People-friendly data reporting made easy, Juicebox allows anyone to create beautiful, modern web-based reports in just minutes. The point-and-click technology quickly turns raw data into interactive data storytelling that can then be shared with internal audiences, customers or through publicly-available websites. Delivering premium design without requiring a company to hire designers or developers, Juicebox is a powerful tool for non-technical business users. The platform scales with enterprise-grade capabilities to manage user permissions, integrate live data sources, and embed in existing sites.

Among the first to get a look at Juicebox has been Cathy Graper, vice president of application solutions for Keller Schroeder, a technology company in the performance improvement business.

"After three decades of working with global enterprises on strategic projects, I have consumed and produced my fair share of reports and dashboards," said Graper. "None of the tools used data to tell a story like Juicebox, and none of the reports produced such actionable insights. Juicebox is unique in how it empowers information workers to tell data stories that invoke action. The interactive stories give legs to facts. If you want your reports to ultimately produce results, Juicebox is the right solution."

A recognized leader in data storytelling, Juice Analytics was founded in 2005 by brothers Zach and Chris Gemignani, who share a passion for data and design. They identified a gap in the marketplace for solutions to help organizations deliver the "last mile" in data, reaching decision-makers with insights they can act on.

"Our first group of beta users will receive complimentary access for the duration of the beta period," added Zach Gemignani. "We look forward to receiving their feedback to help us make Juicebox even better before we open up to the public."

Organizations can pre-register to join the beta program at www.juiceanalytics.com/juicebox. Sample interactive reports that were produced using Juicebox can be viewed here.

About Juice Analytics

Juice Analytics helps organizations communicate effectively with data by creating data products that people love. Since 2005, the company has been building award-winning analytics and data visualization solutions for organizations including Accenture, Aetna, HealthStream and University of Notre Dame. Juice founders Zach and Chris Gemignani are also the authors of "Data Fluency: Empowering Your Organization with Effective Data Communication." The company is based in Nashville and has an office in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.juiceanalytics.com.

