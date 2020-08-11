Trending News

Samsung to Release Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

By Val Leff , Aug 11, 2020 04:08 AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20 on display in New York City.

The new Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra might have been the perfect device that can help you manage your business. With its features, you can be ready for a remote-ready workforce. Here's why:

Galaxy Note20 features

Samsung Galaxy Note20 lets the workers take their desktop anywhere. It allows you to work seamlessly with its built-in Microsoft Office and One Drive apps. You can also sync your files across all devices with OneDrive. You do not need to worry about missed emails since this device is pre-loaded and optimized with Microsoft Outlook.

With Samsung Notes, you can directly convert your ideas into Microsoft Word or PowerPoint. Import a PDF file and add your comments. Then sync your saved notes across your Galaxy phone and tablet. 

The refined S Pen is so responsive, it feels like using a real pen to jot notes and capture creative ideas. Its Air Actions, meanwhile, give you intuitive control over your phone. 

Another feature that makes Note20 stand out from the others is its intelligent battery. Not only can it last all day, it also learns from how you work and play, thereby optimizing the battery life. You can also boost the device's power with its Super Fast Charging feature.

Maximize your 5G Galaxy phone to create a 5G hotspot and be productive no matter where you go. This means continuous productivity even if you have to step out of your home or office.

In Samsung DeX mode, you can also use the processing power of your 5G Galaxy Note20, combined with a mouse and keyboard, to work on your TV wirelessly and seamlessly.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 has trusted built-in security, powered by Knox. You can be confident your most sensitive data including your passwords, biometrics, and other personal data and credentials are protected. For another layer of protection, you can create a Secure Folder as well to keep your personal content private.

