SpaceX to Launch a Modern Spaceport Resort in Texas

By Jerome V. , Aug 11, 2020
SpaceX is set to give another "out of this world" experience. The company plans to build a spaceport resort in Texas. The Boca Chica site is now looking for a resort development manager, who will be in charge of making the area into a 21st-century spaceport.


The hunt for the spaceport manager

The space company is looking for someone to lead the establishment of the resort. This person will also supervise the planning, designing, and construction of the Texas attraction.

"Boca Chica Village is our latest launch site dedicated to Starship,next-generation launch vehicle." the job post states. SpaceX is said to be committed 21st-century the town into a 21st century Spaceport. 

Space X is looking for a talented Resort Development Manager. He will oversee the development of SpaceX's first resort from inception to completion.

SpaceX's future manager also needs to works on documents, permits, inspection cards, and approvals.

Ellon Musk, SpaceX CEO, already has concept designs for the spaceport. It will make the development manager's job easier.

According to Musk, he wants floating spaceports, which will be used in interstellar to Earth travels. It is part of Musk's vision to invade Mars and make his city there. They plan to send hundreds of Starships on the Red Planet in 2022. The Starship will also carry vessels for human's potential Mars invasion.

Some of the positions' requirements are a bachelor's degree and at least five years of experience in construction project management.

Travel with SpaceX

Aside from outer space travel, Musk stated that the Starship could be used on international trips. The said space system can travel from ports to ports. It will make travels to other countries and continents easier. Based on their studies, the usual hours of travel can be cut to minutes.

There are also big developments from SpaceX. One of these is the successful return of two astronauts. Bob Behnken and Dough Hurley from NASA returned on Earth from international space stations. They were brought back by a Crew Dragon Capsule. The two space travelers landed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Other developments

The company also launched 57 new satellites to make its Starlink project possible. It is an Internet service provided by their satellites.

Mull's team is also testing more huge rockets. They recently made a successful test flight for the SN5, which soared 150 meters. The CEO said that they would be making more test runs every day.

"Probably SN6 flies before SN5. We need to make flights simple & easy - many per day," Mull replied to a question.

SpaceX was in search earlier this year for a project coordinator who will take the lead in transforming the Boca Site. The aim is to make the Texas office an excellent workplace. There will be a lounge, restaurants, sports area, and other facilities.

SpaceX is also building restaurants, sports areas, and other relaxation establishments. There will be 100 bookable rooms for tourists, and employees can also rent a room.

