Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 5G Will Not Be Released Commercially - CEO

The much-awaited Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 5G will not be commercially available. This is after Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed the company decided not to mass-produce the said device. He made the announcement prior to his commemorative speech for Xiaomi's 10th anniversary, as reported by Android Authority.





Focus on the next generation of Mix

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is a pre-research project, as explained by the CEO. According to The Phone Talks, the pre-research goal was completed successfully. However, Jun said mass production turned out to be difficult. This led to the company's decision not to pursue mass production and focus on harnessing the next generation Mi Mix (Xiaomi Mi Mix 4) series instead.

Jun added MIX is the representation of Xiaomi's cutting-edge technology. He said while they were "deeply stressed," they hope to come up with a Mix phone that will live up to Xiaomi fans' expectations. This is why Mi Mix 4 will take some time before it will be released, Jun elaborated.





Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 5G unboxing

In September 2019, XEETECHCARE YouTube channel posted the video and a review of the unboxing of Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha 5G, dubbed as "probably the most futuristic phone on the planet right now " It was reported that Xiaomi produced only about 500 units of this phone. According to the YouTube video, it would have been available in the market by December 2019 at a selling price of $3000.

Witness the phone's features in the video below:

