Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021
Microsoft's Xbox Series X is set for launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021.
While the release is announced through a blog post, there is no confirmation on the pricing of Xbox Series X.
However, while people will enjoy the Xbox Series X sooner, they will have to wait a while longer for Halo Infinite.
In a message from Chris Lee, Studio Head for Halo Infinite, it is said that the shift is to "to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision."
Lee said the decision is the consequence of various factors contributing to challenges in the development, including the impacts of COVID-19.
Lee then acknowledged the 343 Industries team's hard work and their commitment to making a great game while also finding solutions to challenges in its development.
He then stressed that it is not "sustainable for the well-being" of the team if they were to ship this holiday, nor will the game succeed if they do so.
The first Halo was released in 2001 for the original Xbox. Bungie, the original developer, eventually left the franchise. 343 Industries has been leading the game for a while now.
Despite the launch of Infinite being pushed back to 2021, Microsoft promised "thousands of games to play" once the Xbox Series X is released. There will also be over 100 titles optimized for Xbox Series X. They are "built to take full advantage of our most powerful console," according to Microsoft.
According to CNET, Halo Infinite is supposed to be the big draws for the new Xbox console, which is preparing to compete with the upcoming PlayStation 5 from Sony. Halo is among the well-known franchises exclusive to Microsoft.
The PlayStation 5 is also expected to come out this holiday season, but Sony also has yet to announce pricing for the console.
The Verge reports that it is not clear what had changed in the past few weeks that forced Microsoft to delay Halo Infinite to 2021. There were mixed receptions to the game, with some particularly criticizing the graphics and visuals. Still, 343 Industries had responded, admitting that they do need to address these issues and raise the final games's "level of fidelity and overall presentation."
