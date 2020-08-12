Tech
Adorama Announces ‘Creators GearUP’ College Student Discount Program
Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, and computer equipment and information, announced on July 23 its new Creators GearUP student discount program. The Creators GearUP discount program is designed to help college students get the gear they need for studies, creative passions, and everything in between.
The Creators GearUP program offers verified college students discounts on a variety of products across categories sold through Adorama. Participating brands include Epson, Fujifilm, Flashpoint, Glow, Hasselbad, Manfrotto, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Tenba, Westcott, and more.
"We're excited to announce the launch of our new student discount program to continue our mission to inspire, educate and equip to make dreams a reality," said Abby Hessney, Adorama Director, Brand and Event Marketing. "From photography and video gear to pro audio, musical instruments, gaming, computers and more, Adorama has everything students need to bring their passions to life, both at school and beyond."
In addition to product discounts, the Creators GearUP program offers students curated educational content on topics such as photography, video, audio, and more.
To sign up for the Creators GearUP program from Adorama, please visit www.adorama.com/students and follow the simple steps to create a user account and verify your eligibility through Sheer ID.
About Adorama Inc.
Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE.
Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.
