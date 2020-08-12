Tech

Adorama Announces ‘Creators GearUP’ College Student Discount Program

By Silvana Z. , Aug 12, 2020 01:02 AM EDT

Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, and computer equipment and information, announced on July 23 its new Creators GearUP student discount program. The Creators GearUP discount program is designed to help college students get the gear they need for studies, creative passions, and everything in between.

The Creators GearUP program offers verified college students discounts on a variety of products across categories sold through Adorama. Participating brands include Epson, Fujifilm, Flashpoint, Glow, Hasselbad, Manfrotto, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Tenba, Westcott, and more.

Gear Up
(Photo : Adorama PR Creators GearUp)

"We're excited to announce the launch of our new student discount program to continue our mission to inspire, educate and equip to make dreams a reality," said Abby Hessney, Adorama Director, Brand and Event Marketing. "From photography and video gear to pro audio, musical instruments, gaming, computers and more, Adorama has everything students need to bring their passions to life, both at school and beyond."

In addition to product discounts, the Creators GearUP program offers students curated educational content on topics such as photography, video, audio, and more.

To sign up for the Creators GearUP program from Adorama, please visit www.adorama.com/students and follow the simple steps to create a user account and verify your eligibility through Sheer ID.  

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama, Sunny Sports, Leisure Pro, Scuba.com, and PRINTIQUE.

Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co. in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions. Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West, through AdoramaTV, social media, and with live online and in-store events.

TAG Adorama, creators gear up, college students, discount

Related Articles

Do you want full Autopilot in your Tesla but it's been too expensive for you? Well, here's how you can save $2,000 when getting full Autopilot.

Tesla Offers Autopilot at $1,000 Discount For a Limited Time: Here's How to Save $2,000

Do you want full Autopilot in your Tesla but it's been too expensive for you? Well, here's how you can save $2,000 when getting full Autopilot.
E-cigarette use has been controversial. So far it isn't certain if it is safe yet. A study finds that college students get depression witrh e-cigarette use.

College Students Get Depression With E-Cigarette Use

E-cigarette use has been controversial. So far it isn't certain if it is safe yet. A study finds that college students get depression witrh e-cigarette use.
Some Apple products such as the MacBook Pro, iMac 4K and iPad Air 2 are being sold for very low prices at B&H, Amazon and other retail sites.

Apple News: Discounts Up To $200 Given To MacBook Pro; iMac 4K, iPad Air 2 And Beats Solo Also Available At Very Low Prices

Some Apple products such as the MacBook Pro, iMac 4K and iPad Air 2 are being sold for very low prices at B&H, Amazon and other retail sites.
Good news for all the fans of Microsoft Surface tablets and laptops: the striking products of 2016 can now be bought at very affordable prices.

Microsoft's After-Holiday Discounts Begin To Unfold

Good news for all the fans of Microsoft Surface tablets and laptops: the striking products of 2016 can now be bought at very affordable prices.
This is probably one of the most incredible discounts that you will find this year, given the fact that the LG V10 cost the same as a flagship mobile device.

[Great Deal] Get The LG V10 On Its Lowest Price

This is probably one of the most incredible discounts that you will find this year, given the fact that the LG V10 cost the same as a flagship mobile device.
Costco is offering the Nexus 4 at a $79.99 on a new two-year contract.

Grab The T-Mobile Nexus 4 For Just $79.99 At Costco

Costco is offering the Nexus 4 at a $79.99 on a new two-year contract.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Adorama Announces ‘Creators GearUP’ College Student Discount Program

Adorama offers product discounts on top brands across all categories.

SCIENCE

SpaceX to Launch a Modern Spaceport Resort in Texas

SpaceX is launching a spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas. The company is also looking for a spaceport manager to lead the establishment of the modern spaceport.

GAMES

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021

While you will enjoy the Xbox Series X sooner, you will have to wait a while longer for Halo Infinite until 2021.

CULTURE

The 10 Longest-Running Anime Series Still Ongoing That You Must Not Fail to Watch [Top 1 Has 7000 Episodes]

Here are ten (10) of the longest-running anime series still in production until now. You wouldn't want to miss especially the holder of a Guinness World Records with 7000 plus episodes.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Instagram Comic Sans

Instagram Rolls out Comic Sans-like Font; Earns Mixed Reactions from Users

Tangelo app

New App, Tangelo, Makes It Possible for Low-Income Families to Order Fruit and Vegetables for Free

John Boyne inadvertently included fictional items from the Legend of Zelda video game

John Boyne Inadvertently Included Legend of Zelda Fictional Items into His Book

Social media network Twitter is popular all over the world

Twitter Bans Thousands of Accounts They Crack Down on QAnon

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

Google Delays Shutdown of Chrome Apps to 2022 [You Probably Don't Use Them Anyway]

How to Protect Yourself When Online Dating [9 Things to Remember and a Tool to Use]

Juice Analytics Launches Next-Generation Data Reporting Platform “Juicebox” in Beta

Adorama Announces ‘Creators GearUP’ College Student Discount Program

Real Time Analytics