Fossil Announces Gen 5 Smartwatch Software Enhancements

By Val Leff , Aug 13, 2020 12:29 PM EDT
(Photo : Fossil)

Fossil has just announced some exciting and long-awaited Gen 5 smartwatch enhancements exclusively developed by Fossil Group. It will start rolling out on Wednesday, August 19th.  These updates will be available on all Fossil Group designed Gen 5 watches, including Michael Kors.

Among these updates, you'll find:

Optimized activity tracker

Track your activities without having to worry about your battery life with new battery-saving workouts. The new Wellness App enables you to monitor real-time metrics, but it only uses half as much battery as it shifts power consumption off the main processor. Track your health readouts like heart rate, distance, steps, pace, and calories.

Sleep tracking

This feature helps you monitor your restfulness, set sleep goals, and track your sleep history. With Gen 5's enhanced battery modes and its ability to charge quickly, you can wear this all day and night.

Cardio fitness tracking

Know your approximated wellness level with the enhanced cardio fitness tracking. It estimates your Cardio Fitness Level (VO2 Max) using your heart rate and biometrics, including your age, gender, and weight.

New look and features for Battery Modes

The enhancements include custom profile creation, as well as a simplified design for easier readability. Custom Mode will allow you to create and save an individual profile that suits your life and schedule. The watch will also notify you to switch to Extended Mode to ensure longer battery life.

Phone app updates

As Engadget reported, the updated phone app will add contact avatars and quick access to various tools. Android and iPhone users will still continue to answer tethered calls.

As reported by Gadgets 360, Fossil Gen 5 was launched globally in August 2019. Amongthe smartwatches' features are heart rate monitor, gyroscope, altimeter, accelerometer, and an ambient light sensor. Fossil Gen 5 also has preinstalled apps like Nike Run Club, Noonlight, and Spotify.

