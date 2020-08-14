4 Solutions to Fix Boot Critical File Is Corrupt Error

The symptoms which indicate the 'boot file is corrupt' error are:

Windows fails during the startup repair.

The windows will display a 'the boot critical file is corrupt' error during the startup repair. This error usually occurs when the selected file is modified by a virus or someone other than Microsoft.

You can verify the error by going to 'Diagnosis and repair details.' A "Boot critical file $file is corrupt" will be displayed there. The 'boot critical file is corrupt' error is not subjected to some files only; it can appear on many files.

Reasons for the error

The reasons which invoke the Boot critical file is corrupt error are:

The 'boot critical file is corrupt' error mostly occurs when one or more of the system's critical files are modified or corrupted. When a system partition is corrupted in a Windows PC, 'the boot critical file is corrupt' error often arises. A virus or malware also gives rise to this error. Doing any kind of copyright violation to the critical system files can lead to the 'boot critical file is corrupt' error.

The solutions which you can use to fix the 'boot critical file is corrupt error' on your computer are given below. However, you can also try these solutions in advance.

Solution#1

The first solution which you can use to fix the 'boot critical file is corrupt' error requires a Windows installation disc.

The solution is explained in a step-by-step format below,

Step 1: Insert the Windows installation disc into the CD-ROM of your PC.

Step 2: Fully turn off your PC.

Step 3: Turn on your PC.

Step 4: Press any key on your keyboard.

Step 5: Select the language input and click on Next.

Step 6: Startup repair will scan your PC once you select from the Windows installation that it shows.

Step 7: From the recovery options, select the Command prompt.





Step 8: Type chkdsk C: /f and hit enter.

If you have your Windows installed in some other drive, then please enter the letter of that drive instead of C:

For say, if your Windows in the D drive, then type D: where C: is written in our command.

Step 9: Now, the command will take some time and try to fix the computer, once the error is fixed, you'll be reported.

You can reboot your computer normally once the error is fixed.

Solution#3

By following the third solution, you can use the system file checker feature of Windows to fix the 'boot critical file is corrupt' error on your PC.

Here is a step-by-step method explaining how you can access and use system file checker to scan your PC.

You will need a Windows installation disc for this solution.

Step 1: Insert the Windows installation disc into the CD-ROM of your PC.

Step 2: Turn off your PC.

Step 3: Now turn on your PC.

Step 4: Press any key on your keyboard once the "Press any key to boot from CD or DVD" message appears on your screen.

Step 5: Click on Repair your computer.

Step 6: After that, the startup repair will scan your PC.

Once the scan is complete, select a Windows installation point from the list that it shows.

Step 7: Click on Command prompt.

Step 8: Type sfc /scannow /offbootdir=C:\ /offwindir=C:\Windows and hit enter.

Important: If you have your Windows installed in some other drive, then please enter the letter of that drive instead of C:

For say, if your Windows in the D drive, then type D: where C: is written in our command.

Step 9: Now system file checker will start scanning your PC.

After the scan is complete, a complete scan report will be provided to you.

You can now reboot your PC normally.

Solution#4

You can alternatively use the system file checker by the following method:

Step 1: Right-click on command prompt and then click on run as administrator.

Step 2: Type sfc /scannow and hit enter.

Step 3: Patiently wait through the loading process.

Step 4: If a violation is found, then close the command prompt.

Step 5: Open command prompt again with the same run as administrator method.

Step 6: Type DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restore Health and hit enter.

Step 7: If the error is still not fixed, go the settings from the start menu.

Step 8: From the Windows settings, go to update & security.

Step 9: From update & security, go to Recovery.

Step 10: Then click on Restart (Insert a Windows installation or USB before clicking on restart.)

Step 11: Go to troubleshoot and click on Reset this PC.

Step 12: Click on keep my files.

Step 13: Select all of your important files and delete the reset.

Following this procedure should remove the error.

These are the four solutions that you can use to fix your PC when the 'boot critical file is corrupt' error appears.

Remember to follow all of the instructions that are given carefully and keep trying the next solution until success is achieved. One of the four solutions will most probably work and remove the cause that was invoking the error to fix your PC.

Conclusion

Boot critical file is one of the common errors caused by any modification in the critical system files, Windows corruption, virus or malware, and copyright violation appears during the booting process and restricts the Windows from booting up.

However, you can detect and remove the root cause of this error by scanning and repairing your PC through the startup repair.

Once the aspect causing the 'boot critical file is corrupt' error to erupt is either amended or removed, the error also goes away, and your PC starts to boot Windows normally again.

It is recommended to keep trying the next solution until the error gets fixed on your PC.