New Character Revealed: Master Roshi, "Martial Arts Master" Joins Dragon Ball FighterZ on September

By Ari Larkin , Aug 17, 2020 09:23 AM EDT
Master Yoshi is the third of the five new characters of "Fighter Pass 3." (Photo : Screenshot from YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America)

Master Yoshi will debut as the newest character in "Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3." This Sunday, the reveal was announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment America via a YouTube trailer. In the short video, Master Roshi was shown in action - including his signature Evil Containment Wave attack and, of course, the old turtle hermit's silliness.


Master Roshi and other "Pass 3" characters

Debuting in September 2020, Master Roshi will be the 41st character in "Dragon Ball FighterZ." This also makes the "Master of Martial Arts" the third of the five new "FighterZ Pass 3" characters, as reported by IGN Southeast Asia.


The first character of Pass 3 is Kefla, which was introduced in the game on February 28. Goku Ultra Instinct was then launched in the game on May 22. The remaining two characters of the pass have yet to be revealed.


According to Anime News Network, just like the first two FighterZ passes, players can either purchase the individual characters or all five FighterZ Pass 3 characters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ was launched on January 26, 2016. In IGN's review, the game was praised for its "homing attacks," "accessible auto combos," and "simplified command inputs." FighterZ was also described as "an inviting gateway" for the novices of fighting games, whether they are fans of Dragon Ball or not.


In January 2018, FighterZ was released in the Americas and Europe for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The following month, it was launched for PS$ and Xbox One in Japan. In September 2018, the game's Nintendo Switch version was released in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

