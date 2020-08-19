The Path to Success with Mike Ogbebor

At only 38 years old, Mike Ogbebor has made quite the name for himself within the business and real estate industry. As a self made entrepreneur, Mike credits a lot of his success to his tight-knit group of mentors, though he's done plenty himself to achieve the great success he has amassed.

Having left medical school to pursue his passion for real estate and becoming his own boss, Mike invested in and ran several tech startups and founded and partnered with multiple restaurants and dialysis clinics around Texas. All of which eventually put him on the Top 40 Under 40 Real Estate Investors in the Nation list, which is something that doesn't come easy.

On top of being an entrepreneur and businessman, Mike also shares his wisdom and skills through motivational speaking. It's a goal of his to help and encourage others to leave their nine-to-five jobs and pursue a more fulfilling career path where they can earn six-plus figures, rather than living paycheck-to-paycheck. Another goal of his is to help at least 20 people earn one million dollars by 2022. Judging by Mike's portfolio, he could very well achieve that.

Success didn't come quick or easy for Mike; starting at age 21, he worked hard and focused on his future with real estate. As an immigrant from Africa to America at the age of seven, Mike grew up on welfare and in rough neighbourhoods around Houston, TX. Though it wasn't ideal, he had his laptop and an Internet connection that would later prove to be all he needed.

One of Mike's biggest insecurities was his thick accent. He wanted to share his immense knowledge with others but felt he couldn't always verbally express what he wanted to. However, he has soared over this obstacle and now shares his ideas and practices with the thousands of people who come to hear him speak at his many seminars, no longer paying attention to those who used to make fun of the way he spoke.

One of Mike's mentors once told him that land will always carry value; this is why he chose to enter the business industry and pursue a career involving founding and investing in properties. The achievements he has amassed show he knows the winning formula to success, which he explains is to cut your losses quickly and repeat the process that brought you fortune.

Having a team around you that you can count on and trust is also key, as surrounding yourself with others who match your focus and ambition is a crucial ingredient of the recipe you need to achieve greatness. Mike emphasizes that it's essential to have mentors you can rely on and learn from.

You can find Mike on Instagram at @MikeInc__, where he encourages his one million followers and promotes a financially stable lifestyle.