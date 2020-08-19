Science

EV Adoption Study: Billions of Dollars, Thousands of Lives Would Be Saved With Vehicle Electrification

By Grace Stewart , Aug 19, 2020 11:36 PM EDT
(Photo : MikesPhotos on Pixabay)

EV adoption can save thousands of lives and the economy, a new study says.

What would happen if EVs replaced a quarter of combustion-engine cars on the road now? A study shows that the United States could save about $17 billion yearly. This savings is by preventing damages due to brought by climate change and air pollution. 

That savings could even reach as much as $70 billion yearly. That is if a more aggressive approach is used: if EVs replaced 75 percent of these cars, and renewable energy generation is increased.

Lead researcher Daniel Peters said that vehicle electrification could help prevent countless deaths among Americans annually. He added that the use of EV could also reduce carbon emissions.

Northwestern University researchers made the study. It was recently published in the AGU journal, GeoHealth. The aim was to evaluate the impact of EVs on the U.S. economy and people's lives.  

EV adoption saves lives, reduce greenhouse gases 

"This study presents a nuanced look at EVs and energy generation and found that EV adoption not only reduces greenhouse gases but saves lives," Daniel Horton, senior author of the study, said.

Researchers combined public health data and climate modeling. They looked at the 2014 data of vehicle fleet and emissions.

It was found that if a quarter of U.S. drivers used electric vehicles in 2014, we would have slowed down carbon dioxide emissions by 250 million tons.

Carbon emissions could damage the environment. The pollutants released by combustion could lead to ground-level ozone. Once these pollutants leave the tailpipes, they interact with the environment. They then cause various health problems. 

A good example is nitrogen oxides. It is a product of fossil-fuel combustion. Peters explained that NOx alone could damage respiratory health. It is even more harmful when it interacts with sunlight and volatile organic compounds. Hence, ozone and particulate matter form.

Researches simulated the interaction using a chemistry-climate model, particularly the air changes in air pollutants across the lower 48 states. Varying levels of EV use and renewable energy generation were considered. They then combined the data with that of county health from the U.S. EPA. This method allowed a better evaluation of the impact of air quality changes on health based on each electrification scenario. 

The next step was to assign dollar values to the data they were using. They applied the social costs of carbon. It also covered the value of statistical life metrics to the changes in emission results. They were then able to attach tangible value to the outcome of gas emission.  

Daniel Peters headed the Northwestern University research team. He was an undergraduate researcher in Horton's laboratory during the research. Now, he is with the Environmental Defense Fund.

Other researchers were from the Boston University School of Public Health and NOAA Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. The study was made possible by the support of the Ubben Program for Carbon and Climate Science and the National Science Foundation.

Read next: Researchers Have Developed a New Material That Tools Can't Cut Called Proteus

TAG EV adoption, electric vehicles, carbon emission, climate change, air pollution, Green House Gases

Related Articles

Expected to launch next year, it will have a very impressive range of over 435 miles (700 km), measured in the WLTP cycle, according to Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, who spoke about the model at the annual shareholders meeting hosted earlier this month.

This EV Mercedes-Benz Offers the Longest Range Than Any Other Electric Vehicle

Expected to launch next year, it will have a very impressive range of over 435 miles (700 km), measured in the WLTP cycle, according to Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius, who spoke about the model at the annual shareholders meeting hosted earlier this month.
The 2019 Sustainability Report of General Motors shared details about 12 of the 20 upcoming EVs promised by the automaker to go on sale by 2023.

12 New Electric Vehicles Coming Your Way Courtesy of General Motors

The 2019 Sustainability Report of General Motors shared details about 12 of the 20 upcoming EVs promised by the automaker to go on sale by 2023.
If you're thinking of investing an electric vehicle, now is the time to do so as electric vehicle owners will soon be paid for charging their car into the grid.

Time to Get an EV? Electric Vehicle Owners Will Soon Get Paid for Charging Their Car

If you're thinking of investing an electric vehicle, now is the time to do so as electric vehicle owners will soon be paid for charging their car into the grid.
The Nikola Badger electric pickup truck will now have its reservations commence starting today. Find out more details in this article!

You Can Now Reserve Your Own Nikola Badger Electric Pickup Truck Starting Today

The Nikola Badger electric pickup truck will now have its reservations commence starting today. Find out more details in this article!
Scientists from Newcastle University have found a way to efficiently and affordably reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is capable of separating Co2 from a mixture of gases.

Scientists Unveil New Carbon Capture Using New Membrane That Acts Like A Coffee Filter to Address Global Warming

Scientists from Newcastle University have found a way to efficiently and affordably reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is capable of separating Co2 from a mixture of gases.
Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.

[Video] Jaw-Dropping Drone Shots of Thousands of Jellyfish Swarming in the Philippine Captured by French Photographer

Thousands of pink jellyfish have been absent for many years in Palawan, Philippines until coronavirus lockdown reduces human activity. They are yet to learn social distancing.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

3 Ways Pharma Companies Use the Cloud

While cloud computing might seem novel to some, it's increasingly revolutionizing the way businesses and companies securely store, access, share, and even analyze their data. Cloud technology entails the hosting of applications, data, and services on centralized internet-based or virtual servers, allowing it to be accessible anywhere, anytime, and from any connected device.

SCIENCE

EV Adoption Study: Billions of Dollars, Thousands of Lives Would Be Saved With Vehicle Electrification

EV adoption has the potential to save thousands of lives and the economy, a new study says.

TECH

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

CULTURE

9 Tips to Overcome Every Project Management Challenge in Your Business

Project management for any organization is important as it handles activities to meet project deadlines. It involves various skills, knowledge, expertise, best practices and techniques.Handling projects tends to be complex with regular white board meetings.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Nvidia RTX

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

First-time Oculus Users to be required to have a Facebook account to login Beginning October

First-Time Oculus Users to Be Required to Have a Facebook Account to Login Beginning October

Facebook

Facebook to Apple: In-App Fees Are Hurting Small Businesses During the Pandemic

How to Build a Gaming PC

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP SCIENCE

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

EV Adoption Study: Billions of Dollars, Thousands of Lives Would Be Saved With Vehicle Electrification

Real Time Analytics