How to Transfer Files from Mac to Android

It's definitely very convenient to transfer files from Mac to iPhone and vise versa, in the same way from Android to window pc and vise versa. However, if you need to transfer the files from macOS to android you may find it difficult to transfer, as Apple doesn't provide the flexibility in using a mac with android. if you are stuck in situations like this you may think of first uploading the files from mac first at the cloud or drive and then download it on the other device, problem solved right? No, although you have can transfer the files in this way but it's time-consuming and complicated.

There's another way by sending the files through emails , this process can work but still, it's not that convenient as you think , it has limitations. If you are looking for a way to transfer your fils just by the plugin, between two devices well it's possible, All you have to do is first install a good transfer app, then you will enable you to easily transfer the data between your mac and android.

Now the here comes one Question.

Which app is best for transferring your files between mac and Android?

There are various Android file transfer apps that can work for you, but every app have their own function and properties, some of them are listed below:

MacDroid

Android File Transfer

SyncMate

dr.fone Transfer

AirDroid

Commander One

HandShaker

Allow Access

you can install any of them However we highly recommend MacDroid for file transferring between macOS and Android because of it's amazing features. Let us tell you more about this significant software.

MacDroid

MacDroid is a friendly Application that enables you to transfer document, photos, videos, and music between your macOS and Android devices .this Application is invented for the satisfaction of the Mac user as Apple doesn't provide the reliable sources to support mac-android transfer.

MacDroid supports the fast ADB connection, you don't have to install any drivers for this purpose it also allows you to connect with cameras and mp3 players which is very awesome. Only this software support ADB mode which enables you to transfer the folders. for transferring the files you should have a USB cable to connect two devices. We can say that it is a fast Photo transfer app with a lot of friendly features.

Features

It provides fast file transfer

Edit files without downloading the file in the device

Transfer Photos from Android to mac and vise versa

Transfer videos and movies between Android and Mac

Work with all Android device and assist MTP devices too

Work with os x Yosemite

works as a backup tool

Watch out this video for more clarifications

How it Works

Transferring file from Android to Mac

Step1

To transfer files from Android to your mac first step you need to do is install the app on your mac and now connect your Android to mac with the help of USB cable when Android is connected to mac open the MacDroid app open the main menu and select your device on the list.

Step 2

There are two modes choose the mode which you want Adb or MPT and follow the steps to verify your computer.

Step 3

Now you're almost ready to transfer, open the finder App and wow you are done.

Transferring files from Mac to Android

Step 1

Connect your Android to Mac using a USB cable.

Step 2

After the devices are connected, make sure to macro interface is set to MTP, Now you will find a notification n your Android, Select the file transfer on your Android.

Step 3

Now you will see a notification on your mac that will make sure your Android is connected, you can also watch the Tutorial if you want.

Step 4

Your Android will display the left sidebar.

Now that your devices are completely connected you can transfer the files on your Android and you will have full access both devices internally and externally transfer the photos, video or music whatever you want.

If you are still confused, feel free to contact us for more details, and don't forget to check out the blog for more interesting articles.