Tech

Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information

By Staff Reporter , Aug 21, 2020 09:53 PM EDT
(Photo : Press Kit/Logically)

Logically, an established social enterprise bringing credibility and confidence to news and social discourse, today launched its Logically app in the U.S., enabling users to receive personalized, verified, and in-depth information on any storyline in order to restore digital trust. With the widespread and divisive use of misinformation so prevalent in the world today, Logically created the app to empower readers by providing credible and contextualized news, while cutting out toxic claims and sources, in advance of the U.S. elections.

Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), the company combines multiple artificial intelligence (A.I.) models with the world's largest team of expert fact-checkers aligned to areas of expertise to research, digest and provide context to a storyline. The Logically app organizes news from more than 100,000 sources into story clusters, analyzing all content related to that specific story to provide a holistic view. The app will be continually evolving, with market-first updates coming in the next several weeks. 

"The idea for Logically came after witnessing the political polarization that now surrounds global elections, with campaigns using highly targeted and often misleading social media advertising to aid their campaigns," said Lyric Jain, founder and CEO of Logically. "It was clear that the public both needed and wanted access to credible information they could reliably use to inform their decisions."

The fluid, easy-to-navigate app features a clean design and leads with scrollable and fact-checked trending storylines with veracity verdicts. For every storyline, there is a detailed and objective summary provided by the editorial team, "perspective" articles from different news sources to provide a complete view, key players listed with click-through profiles, and a timeline of events for the storyline, along with related articles for each date. Any fact or image from any story, from inside or outside the app, can also be individually fact-checked by readers, and storylines and verdicts are shareable through social platforms and chat apps.

The How: Technology that Logically "Gets It"

Logically uniquely utilizes multiple A.I. models, alongside natural language processing to understand and analyze text. Reviewing more than 500,000 articles per day, the technology evaluates every possible indicator of an article's accuracy, as well as the specific claims contained within the text, to inform more sophisticated conclusions than rival models. Logically technology consists of a three-pronged analysis, including network, content and meta-data, to reach its conclusions. 

Logically continues to work with government bodies and social platforms in Asia and EMEA, coinciding with the app launch in the U.S. During the 2019 India general election and the U.K. election, Logically was able to identify unreliable information and sources, including bots and bad actors. Thousands of storylines and accounts were flagged. Logically has also supported U.K. and Indian public sector partners and law enforcement since March with identifying COVID related information threats to public safety and national security. 

"Over the last several years, we have worked with government bodies and social platforms in multiple countries to validate information and help provide more transparent elections. Entering the U.S. market in the lead-up to November is a natural and important next step," said Jain. 

The company last month launched its first consumer tool into the U.S., the Logically Chrome browser extension that fact checks, analyzes, and evaluates the credibility of online articles and comments on social platforms, downloadable here. The Logically app is now available in the Apple and Android app stores. 

TAG logically, App, fact-checking

Related Articles

If you're looking to download a modified WhatsApp for your device, you should be careful since it could lead to your account being compromised.

Watch Out for Unofficial WhatsApp Downloads Online or Else You Might Be Hacked!

If you're looking to download a modified WhatsApp for your device, you should be careful since it could lead to your account being compromised.
Siri's voice technology game has just gotten stronger. Find out how.

Robert Petersen: The Man Behind the Trending Police App "Hey Siri, I'm Being Pulled Over"

Siri's voice technology game has just gotten stronger. Find out how.
A restaurant owner decided to trick the system and was able to find a way to make money off of DoorDash by ordering food from his own restaurant!

How to Make Money Ordering Your Own Food from DoorDash: Man Bought $24 Pizza From Itself for $16

A restaurant owner decided to trick the system and was able to find a way to make money off of DoorDash by ordering food from his own restaurant!
Can't get over Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc? The Trilogy is set to be given a mobile game adaptation as stated by creators Spike Chunsoft!

Experience The Trilogy of Danganronpa As The Series Makes Its Debut On Mobile This Year!

Can't get over Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc? The Trilogy is set to be given a mobile game adaptation as stated by creators Spike Chunsoft!
Facebook may have found a niche in the game streaming industry and aims to target it with everything they have! The new Facebook Gaming could be a huge step forward for Mobile Gaming in general.

Twitch and YouTube in Trouble? Facebook Plans to Release Own Gaming App for Mobile Gaming

Facebook may have found a niche in the game streaming industry and aims to target it with everything they have! The new Facebook Gaming could be a huge step forward for Mobile Gaming in general.
Just recently, the Postmates app, as well as the website, stopped working and a lot of citizens are now concerned because of their reliance on this service. Ubereats and Doordash are reported down as well.

Postmates is Down! Ubereats and Doordash Reported Down As Well: What Happened?

Just recently, the Postmates app, as well as the website, stopped working and a lot of citizens are now concerned because of their reliance on this service. Ubereats and Doordash are reported down as well.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information

The company has successfully worked with government bodies, social platforms and consumers across Asia and EMEA to help ensure safer elections

TECH

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Facebook’s new user interface, for some people, poses the question, “Will you miss Facebook’s classic look?” With Mark Zuckerberg flaunting the new look of Facebook.com more than a year ago, one of social media’s giants is expected to change the way we connect with other people online.

TECH

Why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare's Latest Patch Large?

Compared to other games of its generation, why is Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s most recent patch that huge? Gamers nowadays, whether we like it or not, have already become quite used to it. Is this just a one-off thing or is it expected to happen again in future iterations of the beloved game?

HOW TO

How to Tell If Your SEO Company Is Taking Advantage of You

Whether you're using an SEO company or not, you've undoubtedly encountered some statement like this: "After reviewing your website, we've noticed that you do not show up on the first page for Google for your keywords. If you call me today, I can guarantee you the top spot."
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Apple's market value

Apple's Market Value Hits $2 Trillion

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War - Ready Your Rifles

Electric vehicles - EV

EV Adoption Study: Billions of Dollars, Thousands of Lives Would Be Saved With Vehicle Electrification

How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

Nvidia RTX

Thrilling Times Ahead with Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards Set to Launch; Get Ready Enthusiasts

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

How to Fix Your Slow Computer

How to Speed Up Windows 10: Simple Tricks for Everyday Computing

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

Impressive Computer Desk Choices: Which One Suits You?

What Version of Windows Do I Have? Unique Features of Every Recent Version

Real Time Analytics