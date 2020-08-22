Tech

Understanding the Buyer Persona is the Cornerstone of Any Marketing Strategy

By Staff Reporter , Aug 22, 2020
Businesses have had to change drastically, with the global pandemic having shut down the market for the foreseeable future. With economies worldwide still on the slow path to recovery, it is becoming even more critical to ensure that newer and more innovative business methods are found. The buyer is now thirsty for rising avenues. Any entrepreneur who caters to the customer's needs in the current scenario will surely reap tremendous benefits. According to marketing expert Gustavo Tello, Understanding the buyer persona is the cornerstone of any marketing strategy.

"Even the most high-end companies do not make business investments without doing a lot of market research," says Tello. Due to the pandemic, there is a huge potential for various types of markets. The buyer is at home, which means the focus of research should be on home remedies and necessities. Buyer psychology is an essential area of study that will especially help an entrepreneur understand the buyer's needs and current moods. Taking surveys, calling customers, requesting feedback, etc. are all hallmarks of good customer relations, but they are also excellent strategies to learn about your product's performance and the buyer's expectations. Tello added, "For companies that are just starting out, calling potential customers to take surveys is a good way to understand their product as well as to gauge customer engagement."

Using information obtained in this way, Tello suggests creating the buyer's persona. This is an excellent strategy that every entrepreneur must follow to ensure coverage of all facts. Everything from the buyer's role, to key demographics, challenges, outlook, etc. can be learned from this study. "Once you are in possession of all the facts, it is important to train your employees to target the customers' particular needs.

"Used carefully, the buyer's persona can easily renovate your entire sales and marketing strategy like never before," says Tello. Through his own experience running The Lighting Studio as a General Manager, Gustavo Tello has built buyer personas several times to run a business and make it hugely successful.

