Are You Ready? Apple's Newest Iconic Floating Store Will Open Soon

By Hanna S. , Aug 25, 2020
(Photo : Armand Valendez from Pexels)

The world may be in the middle of a pandemic, but that doesn't stop Apple from building its most uniquely-design store yet: a floating store.

A report by the Singapore Times confirms that the world's first floating Apple store will open soon. The unveiling schedule was not revealed yet, but for sure, the new store is something we've never seen before in an Apple store.

 

Apple Marina Bay Sands is coming soon, the Apple spokesman said. He added that the store would bring the best to Apple customers at an iconic site in Singapore. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be a space to explore, connect, and create something new, the company website teases.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is unique and eye-catching

So why are people getting excited over this new Apple Store? Well, the new store is the world's first floating Apple store. And judging from the social media photos, this one is going to be a sight to behold.

The new store by the bay is going to Apple's third in Singapore. The first location is at Knightsbridge Mall, which was built in 2017. Two years after, a second one was opened at Jewel Changi Airport.

The Apple store resembles that of a giant floating sphere. The new structure replaces the Crystal Pavillion that was once home to the Avalon club. An underground tunnel connects it to the shore. People can also access it via a boardwalk.

Apple built this new structure with glass panels. That allowed the orb-shaped building to reflect its nearby surroundings and motion of the water it floats on. At nighttime, the store illuminates mimicking traditional lanterns designs carried during Mid-Autumn Festival, 9to5Mac describes.

Apple's penchant for iconic designs

The unique shape of the structure suggests that the store will have an entirely different layout. It will still offer the traditional experience and features it has been known for.

The Marina Bay Sands location is Apple's 512th store worldwide. However, it is not Apple's first time to build such an iconic structure.

Apple Store in Shanghai

Apple Store, Shanghai is located in the Pudong district. It is a cylinder-shaped structure that vertically towers and features 16,000 square feet of retail space.

Apple Store in Central Park

This glass-cubed, underground Apple store is located on Fifth Avenue in New York. According to CNet, it is one of the city's most photographed locations.

Apple Store in Lincoln Park, Chicago

The Apple Store, Lincoln Park is described as spacious and gorgeous. It has three entrances: on the northern part, the southern part, and at the center. The northern entrance is dedicated to its retail. The southern entrance leads to the store's one-to-one program while the center part serves as a public area.

Apple Store in Montreal

The Apple Store, Montreal is quite unique in that it sports a single glass window that lets passersby view both the lower and the upper level of the building.

In mid-August 2020, Apple became the worlds' most valuable tech company. The company topped the $2 trillion mark in market value last August 19. Apple also defied predictions as it posted strong Q3 results.

Read next: Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models 

