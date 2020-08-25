Lukas Tsimopoulos Turned 20 and is Ready to Celebrate His $1M Milestone

Doing a little research of 20-year-old Lukas Tsimopoulos' illustrious profile is as if you are exploring the traits and vision of a whole generation of young entrepreneurs aiming at bringing down all kinds of barriers with the help of technology. His teenage career of flipping products on eBay showed him the importance of working with credible sources, looking for innovation, and starting early in life to go after personal dreams.

By next year, his annual income is expected to reach $1 million, and this is something he can nail from his laptop with zero overhead and no other hidden costs involved. He just adjusted the drop-shipping model to his needs, carving a more direct route between those who make the products and those who need to buy them.

This profitable enterprise is beneficial to e-commerce and him as a trustworthy handler of logistics. No wonder why he traded that type of success for what he already had as heir to a restaurant business! Through his Instagram page with well over 70 thousand followers, he showed that achieving goals from early on is quite possible if one is consistent with ambitions and aspirations.

People DM him for more details, and he replies. No one with the right mindset is far from matching Lukas's $100,000 monthly income. His current focus is on the beauty and health market. He checked the pros and cons, compared it to other niches, and finalized his profit-making strategy that is further enhanced by the scalability inherent in each online business.

Little by little, navigating through failures and successes, Lukas gets closer to the best-case scenario. Nailing it somewhere encourages him to channel all his efforts towards specific projects. Testing and comparing, rather than fearing adversities, give him a precious insight into the inner workings of each sector.

As he further solidifies his online presence, he sets the foundations of a promising business. He is exploring all possibilities, from tech to fitness and more, but he makes sure he is not all over the place. E-commerce was already on the rise with physical retail spots experiencing all-time lows, yet COVID-19 gave old-school practices a final blow, boosting online sales and Lukas's enterprise as part of this scheme.

Without a strict corporate schedule on his shoulders, he is ready to satisfy consumer needs, giving some joy to many heart-broken quarantined households. Beauty and health products are in huge demand because they make people feel better about themselves. He was right in picking that sector.

He understands that people are not used to the new reality, and some of them were not buying online either, yet this is the only viable scenario right now and is expected to dominate the market as a trend. Nailing it as a global entrepreneur offers him the opportunity to travel a lot, yet he also tries to stay focused, loyal to his objectives, and ready to roll his sleeves up, whether on vacation or a business trip.

Freedom to be anywhere in the world makes him even more successful. It is a tool and a factor that facilitates business. Lukas has confidently worked his way towards that end.