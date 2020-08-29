Importance of SEO for Your Business Website

No matter your size, you will always have competitors. Local businesses will always be competing with others for customers in the community, while major, multinational corporations compete against each other over several states or countries. All businesses are interested in increasing their brand awareness and being at the forefront of their customers' minds. There's no better place to advertise than in the digital landscape. One of the best ways is through search engines.

While Google does not disclose how many searches are entered on its website, it has been estimated that there are about 5.8 billion search queries conducted a day. Each of these searches is done using keywords, such as "Margherita Pizza delivery near me." That is an example of a long-chain keyword, which is at least four words long and very specific. When a user types in a long-chain keyword they are typically more serious about buying. Short-chain keywords are between 1-3 words and are very generic, such as "Italian restaurant."

How does Google know which website to put at the top of search results pages?

The more relevant keywords you incorporate to direct users to your website, the more Google favors your website on search engine results pages (SERPs).

Authoritative Backlinks

Web crawlers assess a website based on its backlinks and its authority. High-authority websites are also high-quality websites. Think about it this way: an expert is someone who knows a lot about a particular subject or field, but authority is the person all the other experts turn to. If you are a doctor in private practice and link to an article about the cardiac system by the Centers for Disease Control in your blog, then Google the web crawlers will see that you've linked to authority, and can be trusted,. But if your website links to other broken or low-quality websites, then Google is going to think that your website is a low-quality website as well, and won't put it at the top of search engine results pages.

Websites with broken backlinks are also not trusted by actual website users. If real people notice spammy links, or that links only refer back to other web pages on the same website, then they may get frustrated. Frustration can lead them to your competitor's website.

Relevant Keywords

Keyword research is the process of finding out what words users are typing into Google to find your business or businesses in your niche. A web design company that has been in business for over a decade, such as anchor text, is able to generate a list of competitive keywords for their clients.

Then, a cadre of writers incorporates those keywords into fresh, engaging content. From your homepage to your blog, writers speak in the tone that reflects your brand while anchoring their text around your keywords.

SEO Helps Brand Awareness

As your brand company begins to rise in search engine results pages, people who have never heard of you before we start to notice. Even if they scroll by your name, they've still seen it. As they see your name more often, they're going to become more serious about finding out who you are. People are curious by nature, and when they see a new player in their niche, they want to learn more about them. SEO is a smart decision for any business!