Games

Nintendo Game & Watch Revamped

By Earnest T. , Sep 08, 2020 04:44 AM EDT
(Photo : Lukas Schulze / Stringer)

Nintendo Game & Watch console will join the list of Nintendo's nostalgic catalog on November 13th.

The new Nintendo Game & Watch features a 2.36-inch LCD screen, Game & Watch title "Ball" Super Mario Bros, and Super Mario Bros 2. As a new edition, it will have a restrained run, so you need to grab one very quickly.

Interestingly, the Nintendo Game & Watch game ball will also feature a Super Mario-theme. However, it still has the original black-and-white outlook. T

he Nintendo Game & Watch console will also have a working alarm and a digital clock. The revamp of the Nintendo Game & Watch is the latest improvement from Nintendo.


Nintendo Game & Watch Revamp

The latest development from Nintendo is a revamp of the initial mobile device that was known as the crap-tacular Game and Watch.

The Nintendo Game & Watch features an LCD screen, gameplay buttons, and a single game. Nintendo's initial D-Pad was featured in the embodiment of the 1982's Donkey Kong of the Nintendo Game and Watch. Successive models drew their inspiration from the device.

The Nintendo Game & Watch collection featured various characters that ended up as Nintendo stalwarts. However, it's no surprise to see that Nintendo has revived the Nintendo Game & Watch on Mario's 35th birthday.

The new console will start selling on November 13th until 2021. It will sell at (US$46.75).

Gamers who purchase the Nintendo Game & Watch console will get the updated Game & Watch "Ball" Super Mario Bros, and Super Mario Bros 2. The device will also feature a 2.36-inch full-color screen, USB-C cable, and a Li-Ion battery capable of lasting eight hours.

Although it is not yet clear as to whether Nintendo will sell the Nintendo Game & Watch globally, Japan had the device on sale over the weekend. However, the sale did not last as long as they appear to have closed.

Many gamers are anxiously waiting for more details to be unveiled by Nintendo before the November 13th sale. In the meantime, there is so much to look out for this new device. However, much of the anticipation is already building up amongst the gaming community.

Nintendo Game & Watch and the Evolution of Classic Consoles

Nintendo evolved into the novel hardware and mobile gaming space following the 2014 financial losses resulting from market competition. Since mobile gaming provided stiff competition, Nintendo had to improve on the previous Wii U console. The new design used in creating Nintendo Switch appealed to a broad demographic of gamers. The same applies with the Nintendo Game & Watch. Much of the appeal came from the console's compatibility with game engines.

Also, the console features a design with standard electronic components for easier development. Since its development, the Nintendo Switch has been competing with other eighth-generation consoles such as PS4 and Xbox.

In its first month after launch, the console surpassed Nintendo's expectations when it shipped almost three million units. Surprisingly, it also outsold Wii U.

The numbers have gradually increased in sales since its launch. As of 2018, Nintendo Switch had emerged as the fastest-selling console in the United States and Japan. By June 2020, both Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch had sold more than 60 million units across the globe.

There's no doubt that Nintendo Game & Watch will also generate millions of sales as the festive season approaches.

TAG Nintendo, Nintendo Games, Nintendo game & watch

Related Articles

Nintendo’s upgraded Switch is the next-generation console we’re looking forward to. For one thing, the original Switch proved that having high specs is only half of the game.

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Nintendo’s upgraded Switch is the next-generation console we’re looking forward to. For one thing, the original Switch proved that having high specs is only half of the game.
Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, the first Paper Mario role-playing video game was first released in Japan in 2000 before marketing it to North America by 2001 for the Nintendo 64 home video game console. It was then re-released for the Wii Virtual Console in July 2007 with the Wii U Virtual Console version in 2015.

What Is It Like Playing Paper Mario: The Origami King?

Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo, the first Paper Mario role-playing video game was first released in Japan in 2000 before marketing it to North America by 2001 for the Nintendo 64 home video game console. It was then re-released for the Wii Virtual Console in July 2007 with the Wii U Virtual Console version in 2015.
Nintendo's Miyamoto gets a strong 98% approval rating, but he only placed fourth! Why isn't he the first?

Who's the Best Executive Ever? Nintendo's Miyamoto Gets 98% Approval Ratings!

Nintendo's Miyamoto gets a strong 98% approval rating, but he only placed fourth! Why isn't he the first?
Nintendo has sold digital download codes for many years, but it seems like they'll be stopping its distribution.

Is It True That Nintendo Won't Be Selling Digital Download Codes Anymore?

Nintendo has sold digital download codes for many years, but it seems like they'll be stopping its distribution.
Have you wanted to buy a Nintendo Switch but stocks were low and prices were high? It won't be difficult to get one soon and here's why.

You Won't Have A Difficult Time Buying A Nintendo Switch Anymore

Have you wanted to buy a Nintendo Switch but stocks were low and prices were high? It won't be difficult to get one soon and here's why.
Nintendo reports that 140,000 more accounts were compromised from data breach than originally reported in April. Here's how to protect your Nintendo account.

Nintendo Says There Were More Accounts Compromised Than Previously Reported: How To Protect Yours

Nintendo reports that 140,000 more accounts were compromised from data breach than originally reported in April. Here's how to protect your Nintendo account.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

The Poco X3 NFC has just been announced by Xiaomi. It is the latest phone made under the Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco.

TECH

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are set to hit the market anytime soon. But what if you really want to get your grubby hands on the latest game, would a gaming PC be a good alternative?

TECH

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are set to hit the market anytime soon. But what if you really want to get your grubby hands on the latest game, would a gaming PC be a good alternative?

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with the Already Awesome Mac Pro

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP GAMES

Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

Real Time Analytics