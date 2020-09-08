Nintendo Game & Watch Revamped

Nintendo Game & Watch console will join the list of Nintendo's nostalgic catalog on November 13th.

The new Nintendo Game & Watch features a 2.36-inch LCD screen, Game & Watch title "Ball" Super Mario Bros, and Super Mario Bros 2. As a new edition, it will have a restrained run, so you need to grab one very quickly.

Interestingly, the Nintendo Game & Watch game ball will also feature a Super Mario-theme. However, it still has the original black-and-white outlook. T

he Nintendo Game & Watch console will also have a working alarm and a digital clock. The revamp of the Nintendo Game & Watch is the latest improvement from Nintendo.





Nintendo Game & Watch Revamp

The latest development from Nintendo is a revamp of the initial mobile device that was known as the crap-tacular Game and Watch.

The Nintendo Game & Watch features an LCD screen, gameplay buttons, and a single game. Nintendo's initial D-Pad was featured in the embodiment of the 1982's Donkey Kong of the Nintendo Game and Watch. Successive models drew their inspiration from the device.

The Nintendo Game & Watch collection featured various characters that ended up as Nintendo stalwarts. However, it's no surprise to see that Nintendo has revived the Nintendo Game & Watch on Mario's 35th birthday.

The new console will start selling on November 13th until 2021. It will sell at (US$46.75).

Gamers who purchase the Nintendo Game & Watch console will get the updated Game & Watch "Ball" Super Mario Bros, and Super Mario Bros 2. The device will also feature a 2.36-inch full-color screen, USB-C cable, and a Li-Ion battery capable of lasting eight hours.

Although it is not yet clear as to whether Nintendo will sell the Nintendo Game & Watch globally, Japan had the device on sale over the weekend. However, the sale did not last as long as they appear to have closed.

Many gamers are anxiously waiting for more details to be unveiled by Nintendo before the November 13th sale. In the meantime, there is so much to look out for this new device. However, much of the anticipation is already building up amongst the gaming community.

Nintendo Game & Watch and the Evolution of Classic Consoles

Nintendo evolved into the novel hardware and mobile gaming space following the 2014 financial losses resulting from market competition. Since mobile gaming provided stiff competition, Nintendo had to improve on the previous Wii U console. The new design used in creating Nintendo Switch appealed to a broad demographic of gamers. The same applies with the Nintendo Game & Watch. Much of the appeal came from the console's compatibility with game engines.

Also, the console features a design with standard electronic components for easier development. Since its development, the Nintendo Switch has been competing with other eighth-generation consoles such as PS4 and Xbox.

In its first month after launch, the console surpassed Nintendo's expectations when it shipped almost three million units. Surprisingly, it also outsold Wii U.

The numbers have gradually increased in sales since its launch. As of 2018, Nintendo Switch had emerged as the fastest-selling console in the United States and Japan. By June 2020, both Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch had sold more than 60 million units across the globe.

There's no doubt that Nintendo Game & Watch will also generate millions of sales as the festive season approaches.