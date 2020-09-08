Although we are still far from using our smartphones to track down our keys, there are many benefits of home automation, such as convenience, comfort, and a peace of mind.

Home automation is a concept where nearly everything inside a house is connected. Until recently, this advanced technology could only be found in more significant commercial buildings and expensive homes. However, that is no longer the case as home automation is becoming more and more affordable.

What is Home Automation?

Home automation allows you to control lights, appliances, electrical outlets, heating, and cooling systems from your smartphone anywhere. Automation refers to the ability to program and schedule events for devices on which are hooked on the network. It can also include non-scheduled events, such as when your security system alarm is triggered.

The other main characteristic of cutting-edge home automation is remote monitoring and access from anywhere around the globe.

Advantages of Smart Products

Convenience

All you have to do is learn how to use one app, and you will be able to tap into countless functions and devices throughout your home.

Security

With home automation, you will be as safe as one can get. Only one click will turn on all your safety devices, yet you will also be able to monitor your household in real-time regardless of where you are located.

Remote Control

Imagine if you could preheat your oven by the time you come back from the grocery store or cool off your house by the time you come home on a hot summer day.

Efficiency

A programmable thermostat can suggest energy-efficient settings throughout the day. Lights can be set the switch to an evening mode as the sunsets.

Reducing Your Electricity Bill

Using settings such as having lights to turn off automatically once you leave the room, you no longer have to worry about energy waste that can significantly increase your utility bill.

Moreover, these systems will track your consumption, and with this knowledge, you can maybe even find a better deal from the sea of various bge electric rates.

Best Smart Products for Saving Money

Smart home devices go far beyond just being convenient. They can also help you save on heating and energy costs or notify you when there's an emergency. The right smart device can go a long way in reducing your bills and cutting down on unnecessary costs.

1. Smart Thermostat

Ecobee smart thermostat helps ensure all the rooms of your house are getting heated or cooled in an energy-efficient manner. However, the newest version has a better speaker so you can use it to play music as well.

2. Smart Lock

August Smart Lock Pro WiFi is 45 percent more compact than its predecessor, so it looks less visible on your door and can let you know if your door has been left open.

3. Smart Plug

Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is more compact than its competitors, and it even works with Siri, along with other principal smart assistants.

4. Smart Speaker

Your beloved smart speaker can do a lot of things and even save you money. You can ask your smart assistant what the traffic is like so you can use the fastest route and consequently use less gas or look for the cheapest train or airplane tickets.

5. Smart Light Bulb

Philips Hue White A19 Starter Kit comes with two bulbs and a hub to connect them to other smart home devices. While you can't change these bulbs' colors, you can still play with the lighting by adjusting their brightness.

6. Smart Water Leak Detector

This device alone is your best prevention against water damage and expensive repairs, as it will alert you only ten seconds after it detects a leak.

7. Smart Switch

It's not a secret that a smart switch will make your home more energy-efficient. Being able to turn off the lights without getting out of bed, it is cold enough. However, some smart switches are very responsive to both app and voice commands, and they also support three-way switches, which means you can use multiple switches to control the same light.

8. Smart Security Camera

The Arlo Q's 1080p camera will provide you with excellent video quality while providing you with a week's worth of video storage for free if you need to rewind to go through a past event.

9. Smart Sprinkler

A smart sprinkler controller can set flexible watering schedules customized to your specific yard, soil, and the weather. It will make your household more energy-efficient, helping you save water and money.

10. Smart Home Hub

If you have a wide variety of smart home gadgets, you'll need a central system to integrate and control them all. For example, Samsung SmartThings can arrange a dozen automation. It has a comprehensive home monitoring component, which can send you an alarm, record video, turn on lights, play sounds, and unlocks your door.

Takeaway

We all lead busy lives, but home automation can greatly simplify things for us. Once you start to understand the possibilities of home automation scheduling, you can develop several useful and creative solutions that will make your life a lot better.