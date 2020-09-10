New CLHS Cameras Engineered for True High-Performance Image Capture

Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, is pleased to announce its new Falcon4-CLHS M4480 and M4400, based on the Teledyne e2v Lince 11.2M monochrome sensors. The new Falcon4-CLHS models deliver easy-to-use, CLHS interface cameras that have been specifically engineered for industrial imaging applications requiring high-speed data transfer. These models can reach multiple thousands of frames per second in partial scan mode, and when using the sensor's binning mode, can reach a very large pixel full well capacity of over 160Ke.

"The new Teledyne e2v Lince 11.2M CMOS image sensors provide excellent performance and image quality for any machine vision applications that require true high-performance imaging," said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. "With the addition of these latest Falcon4-CLHS models, we are now pleased to offer a variety of cameras ranging from the high-speed 11.2 M camera with a frame rate up to 609 fps in full resolution, to the high-resolution 86 MP camera with a frame rate up to 16 fps.

The Falcon4-CLHS leverages standard cabling technology such as CX4 and fiber optic (AOC) cables to maximize length and speed. Falcon4-CLHS cameras are engineered to deliver high-speed, dependable results for applications such as machine vision industrial automation, flat panel display inspection, semiconductor inspection, PCB-AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), aerial imaging, and general machine vision applications that require true high-performance imaging.

Key Features: