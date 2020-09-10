Huawei FreeBuds Pro: Impressive in-call Audio and Sound Quality

Huawei FreeBuds Pro features excellent sound quality, noise cancellation, and impressive in-call audio quality. These in-ear wireless buds are cheaper compared to Airpods Pro, yet they have excellent call quality. Huawei FreeBuds Pro is an upgrade of the FreeBuds, FreeBuds 2, and FreeBuds 3.

Huawei joined the earbuds market back in 2018 when it unveiled the FreeBuds and the FreeBuds 2. Both of these earbuds received a half-hearted reception in the market.

However, things took a different turn in 2019 following the introduction of FreeBuds 3. Audio enthusiasts took note of the FreeBuds 3 due to the impressive voice and in-call noise-canceling quality. They also featured an open-ear fit and ANC. Huawei has now upgraded to its wireless earbuds with the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro will sell at 199€ and will be available in October. In terms of pricing, Huawei FreeBuds are relatively cheaper than Airpods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3. Following the trade restrictions imposed by the US government, these wireless earbuds will not launch in the US.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro Design

Huawei FreeBuds Pro features a Cubic Iconic design with ANC and closed in-ear fit. The in-ear components of the buds are curvy. They also feature silicone earplugs for ease of use and comfort. However, removing the Huawei FreeBuds Pro from the charging case is tricky. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro comes in three different colors. These colors are ceramic-white, carbon-black, and silver Frost.

These buds provide much control without having to use your phone. Both buds have a force sensor on each stem that gives the user smart interaction capabilities. With this feature, the user can skip tracks, switch ANC modes, play and pause music, and adjust the volume. This feature also allows users to answer and decline phone calls.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro Performance and Features

Huawei FreeBuds Pro has an impressive sound quality, thanks to the 11mm ultra-magnetic dynamic drivers. The earbuds also feature a mechanical sound stabilization system to prevent distortion at high volumes. The earbuds feature 40DB active noise cancellation that works in three levels. These levels work depending on the ambient noise in the environment. Users have the freedom to switch between these levels. Alternatively, the Dynamic noise cancellation does it automatically.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro also features impressive call quality. The audio quality is impressive, thanks to the bone conduction interplay and three microphones. If you are looking for reliable wireless buds that can make calls, this is an ideal option.

The battery life can last up to 30 hours. The buds support Qi wireless charging with the case. However, if the noise-canceling feature is on you, get 6-7 hours of battery life. The earbuds also charge quickly.

Verdict

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro scores highly amongst the competition. This is the case considering the impressive sound and in-call audio quality. Also, the earbuds are well priced compared to their competitors. As such, they're a great alternative to the Airpods Pro. Considering the above design features and performance you're better positioned to make an informed decision. At the end of the day, you're the one to decide based on your needs and budget.