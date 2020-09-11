Top 10 Slideshow Makers To Expand Your Creative Horizons

Your hunt for the best slideshow maker ends here. We have curated an exhaustive list of the top 10 best platforms that can help you in creating highly impactful slideshows that perfectly meet your requirements.

The list below covers free options as well as paid options that promise an advanced functionality and are reliable for your needs in the long run.

It doesn't matter if you are a mac user or a Windows user, this list has got you covered. Let's begin with the list!

Top 10 Slideshow Makers For Every Requirement

How to create a video? If this question keeps popping up in your head, the below-mentioned tools will certainly make creating videos and slideshows a breeze.

1. Kizoa

Kizoa is an online slideshow maker that can perfectly meet all your slideshow creation requirements.

You get all the bells and whistles that you can expect from a professional slideshow maker with the ability to store and edit all your photos.

The platform allows easy image uploads that can be enriched with custom text, animation, and color. With a free Kizoa account, you can easily share all your projects safely on their servers.

2. Picovico

Through Picovico, you can easily create an appealing slideshow within minutes.

The online platform allows easy sign-ups using your Facebook information and can create a slideshow of custom images or by using the images saved on your Facebook albums.

You can also integrate audio from your own library or use one provided by the Picovico platform. There are multiple video quality settings available and a plethora of sharing options for users.

3. TripAdvisor TripWow

The TripWow platform is best suited for travelers who want to create enticing slideshows of their trip images.

The platform has tons of travel-themed images, effects, and audio clips that can enhance the overall appeal of your slideshows.

The platform is free to use but the download option is enabled only when the slideshow is viewed 10 times online.

The tool has all the features that you can expect from a slideshow maker, such as adding captions, city tagging, sharing options, and much more.

4. Roxio Photoshow

If you are looking for easy to use and interactive slideshow makers, Roxio Photoshow deserves a try.

You can easily create custom slideshows with custom images, videos, audio, all built into an appealing slideshow that is a treat to watch.

The tool comes with pre-existing stickers, borders, styles, etc. that can liven up your slideshow. Roxio Photoshow is perfect for users looking for extra customization options to enhance their slideshow's appeal.

5. InVideo

InVideo is a cloud-based movie maker cum slideshow creation platform that runs entirely in your browser.

Users simply need to navigate to InVideo's website and use the intuitive portal to create a high-quality slideshow within minutes.

The platform has all the features that you may expect from a high-end slideshow creation platform that has pre-existing templates, special effects, caption integration, and much more.

The intuitiveness of the platform perfectly suits beginners, as well as advanced users.

6. Slydely

Slydely is a free slideshow maker that is highly popular and has a clean UI that can help novice users in creating slideshows seamlessly.

You can easily add images to your slideshow from the local storage or social media accounts and edit them right on the platform.

The tool also provides caption integration, descriptions, tags, and a host of sharing options to share your creation on social media or a private link.

Slydely also has a selection of audio clips that you insert easily on your slideshows.

7. VideoCreek

VideoCreek is another cloud-based slideshow movie maker platform that is highly preferred by beginners as well as advanced creators.

The platform is easy to use with a highly simplified UI and when this is coupled with advanced features, you have an excellent slideshow creation platform that can suit all your needs.

With pre-existing templates, custom audio tracks, and a set of advanced features, you can easily create an appealing video within minutes using the VideoCreek platform.

8. Animoto

Animoto is a professional slideshow creation platform that caters to the requirements of a diverse user base.

With its selection of pre-existing themes and advanced slideshow creation features, the platform is highly preferred by enthusiasts and professional slideshow makers.

Due to its intuitive UI, the tool can help you in arranging photos, videos, inserting transitions, adding audio, and a lot more.

You can also share the final slideshow on your social media profiles or download it easily.

9. Icecream slideshow maker

The Icecream slideshow maker is a user-friendly and free to use platform that can help you in creating slideshows through its easy-to-use interface.

You can easily add your favorite music tracks, transitioning, scale images, as well as preview the slideshow before finalizing an edit.

As far as free slideshow creation platforms go, Icecream has all the features that you can expect from a free slideshow creation platform.

10. Photostage slideshow software

Photostage enables users to create high-quality, professional-looking slideshows that are complete with appealing transition effects, images, audio, and much more.

With its inbuild DVD burning feature, Photostage can help you copy your creation on a blank DVD or share it on YouTube or a social channel of your choice.

The tool also has extensive photo editing capabilities that can help you in editing your images as per your requirements and then inserting them in your slideshow.

If you are looking for a slideshow maker that supports all the formats, Photostage slideshow software definitely deserves a look.