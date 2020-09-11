Mario Selva finds inspiration everywhere

In order to become a millionaire by age 23, any entrepreneur needs to have a strong vision and be truly inspired. This is Mario Selva's secret. The Italian business owner has always found motivation in studying, traveling, and his mentors. Today, he is the owner of a successful e-commerce empire and is poised to achieve a whole lot more.

Mario Selva's story began in Italy. He was always someone who wanted to be different and march to the beat of his own drum. After graduation from the University of Naples Federico II, Mario took his skill set and passion and decided to create his own job. Selva was already knowledgeable in business and entrepreneurship and, with his newly acquired marketing skills, he dove right into business.

Mario's first project was helping Amazon sellers with marketing online. He was successful, but shortly after his business had taken off and with no warning, the platform disabled his profile. Selva did not let that discourage him. In fact, this was the exact moment he decided to create his own business that he'd be the sole owner of.

Selva has always loved traveling. He explains that seeing the world energizes him and fills him with new ideas. When he was in New York City, Mario saw how an old lady, well into her 60s, was buying food online. That's when he knew that e-commerce would be the next big thing.

Mario began an online store and was so successful that he managed to make $180,000 in only four months. This was only the beginning; Selva felt inspired and hungry for more. He continued his marketing work and ended up celebrating a huge milestone: he earned $1.5 million in only 18 months.

"I find inspiration anywhere around me," explains Selva, adding, "I absolutely love traveling because it really broadens my perspectives and shows me different ways that things can be done. I can't wait to see the world!"

Mario is somebody who backs up his passion with meaning. "All that I do is not just for me, I want to help my family, my friends, and all of my followers," he shares. Marketing really gets Selva going. "I love the combination of mathematics and psychology. Mix some creativity with that and you've got marketing! I love it and am so excited to keep following the new trends and develop my skills further," he says.

Selva knows that with the right approach, any entrepreneur can reach any one person on the planet with the power of marketing. Mario doesn't see himself retiring any time soon because he simply loves his work too much.

When asked what he wants to tell his followers and anybody who's looking to follow in his footsteps, Mario says, "They should keep pursuing their dreams and never give up. Look at me, I'm an Italian boy with an American dream. If it happened to me, it can happen to you, too! Just refuse to quit!"



