Ram 1500 Classic Warlock Adds New and Aggressive ‘’All-Terrain” Package to its 2021 Model: Visually Appealing, Styling Cues and Sporty Look

Ram 1500 classic stands out visually with its different styling cues. The cladding over the wheel arches, the black grille, and the rebel-like bumpers give it an aggressive look. Ram 1500 Classic will make a comeback in 2021. The classic will offer three trim levels and an off-road package. The new Warlock All-Terrain comes with a superior package. The features include 17-inch aluminum wheels, front and rear all-weather floor mats, and Yokohama all-terrain tires. The Ram 1500 Classic is not a substitute for TRX off-roaders. However, the truck is more capable and comes with durable tires. It also comes with heavy-duty rear shocks, Rebel-like bumpers, and a one-inch suspension.

The Ram 1500 entry-level model will sell at $30,145. However, the Ram 1500 Warlock model will sell at $38,040. The pricing is worth the aggressive capabilities that this truck offers. The new front end design features a black powder-coated bumper and some black tow hooks. The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock has an aggressive and commanding presence. Thanks to the unique Sport hood and revamped front end design. The fender flares add an appealing sporty appearance to the blacked-out exterior accents.

The 20-inch black aluminum wheels complement the bold truck's dominant look. Climbing into the Ram 1500 has never been this easier. It comes with black tubular side steps for climbing in and out of the cabin. The all-black interior features split-folding bench seats with front and rear floor mats. If you upgrade to the ultimate you get 8.4-inch touchscreen and premium bucket seats.

As stated by RAM, the Ram 1500 is a special tribute to the original Warlocks from the 1970s. However, not everyone agrees with this idea. According to Jared Balfour, who's the Co-Editor at Motor1, "What I don't understand about this truck is why would RAM goes through so much trouble of making it look like the fourth-generation Rebel and even include a 1-inch suspension lift, yet neuter it with these crappy Goodyear tires on black-painted 20-inch aluminum wheels from the Express model? I know that it is easy to change after the fact, but from the factory, it doesn't look right. In my opinion, they should have gone with the older Rebel wheels and a set of all-terrain tires or at least put some decent all-terrain tires on these wheels. Then it would have been a Rebel Classic, minus the interior features."

Read also: A Buyer's Guide to Buying a New or Used Car or Truck

Despite such opinions, the truck's sales have not stopped. The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock remains one of the hottest in the Ram 1500 classic. However, the introduction of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock All-Terrain is a big milestone. This redemption will restore motorist's confidence in the "Rebel Classic". The truck features a budget-friendly off-road package with 4th generation Ram 1500's Rebel looks. This package also comes with a 1-inch factory lift, black badging, heavy-duty rear shocks, hood decals, sport hood, LED fog lamps, and dark bezels. For those RAM enthusiasts out there, this is a package worth upgrading to. This throwback will appeal to the RAM community. The RAM 1500 classic is a worthwhile upgrade in the RAM lineup.