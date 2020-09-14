5 Laptops That Will Last You a Long Time

When we buy a laptop, we want the device to last for as long as possible. There is nothing more frustrating than a new laptop that suddenly goes bust after only a few months. As exciting as it may be to shop for the latest gaming laptops, it isn't financially feasible to keep replacing a laptop every so often. Each new laptop is a significant purchase, so there is an expectation that you can still use it for the next couple of years.

The longevity of your laptop depends on a variety of factors, such as its battery life, its durability, and its usage. There are several neat tricks to extend your laptop's life expectancy, which may include charging regularly, avoiding multitasking, and installing critical updates. As a rule of thumb, the more you take care of your laptop, the longer it should last.

Above all else, the most important advice is to purchase a great quality laptop. A reliable manufacturer will be the difference between a fragile laptop that fizzles out quickly and a robust laptop that you can use through the next decade. If you are looking for futureproof laptops that will last you a long time, check out these five recommendations:

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 is quite the powerful laptop. Its 15.6-inch screen comes with an IPS-level display, where the video game graphics can be showcased vividly thanks to the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPERTM GPU. Combined with the high-performance 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i7 processor, you can play the most modern high-end video games seamlessly on this powerful gaming laptop.

This laptop is known for its superb battery life that can last up to 24 hours, so you can enjoy a full day of gaming and working with ease. It also offers a wealth of enterprise security features, including a webcam shield, USB port control, and the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). All these qualities are packed within a physically robust design, giving you military-grade durability.

The ROG Zephyrus S15 is a great long-term investment because of its cutting-edge technology. Laptop users will make fluent use of up to 48GB of DDR4-3200 RAM support, along with up to 1TB of high-speed RAID 0 SSD storage. These laptop specs will remain highly competitive, even in the rapidly changing technological market. Add in a custom backlit keyboard, with a durable magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, and you have a futureproof laptop that will remain practical for many years in the future.

2. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 is a solid laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch screen and an Intel Core i7 processor. Its stunning QLED display is bright without draining too much power. This laptop is also versatile, so you can flip it and use as a tablet, sketching directly on the screen with the convenient Bluetooth-powered S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 has a long battery life, giving you up to 19 hours of independence under ideal conditions. This laptop is crafted from aluminum, making it scratch-resistant and stain-resistant. If you want a durable laptop to use for a long time, this is a strong contender with potential.

3. LG Gram 14 2-in-1

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 is a lightweight laptop that can be easily converted into a tablet. It features a 14-inch screen with a Full HD IPS touchscreen display, which is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor. Thanks to its engineering design, the laptop is resilient against shock, vibrations, and extreme temperatures. This is a formidable laptop built to last.

The LG Gram 14 also has a great battery life. Depending on what you are doing, you could use this laptop for more than 14 hours before the need to recharge it. The battery of the included LG stylus can also last for up to 18 months.

4. Dell Latitude 7400

The Dell Latitude 7400 is another practical laptop that can last for a long time. It contains a 14-inch screen with either a HD or FHD display. This laptop comes with either an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. It has quick charging capabilities, allowing for an 80% charge in just one hour. The battery life in this laptop can last for as long as 13 hours, so you get lots of mileage out of this device.

The Dell Latitude 7400 is a thin and lightweight laptop made from carbon fiber. It comes with optional features such as a camera shutter and a fingerprint reader. Since you will be using this laptop for a long time, these security settings will come in very handy for the long term.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5

If you are always on the go, then you will want a rugged laptop like the Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5. This 11.6-inch screen laptop has either an Intel Celeron N4100 or an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor. With a lightweight and portable design, it has passed more than 200 durability tests. This sturdy laptop is sure to last you for a long time, no matter where you bring it with you on your travels.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 also has reinforced ports and hinges, rubber bumpers to protect its corners, and a water-resistant keyboard. With a battery life of up to 12 hours, this laptop is great for long travels without the need to recharge it too often.