How To

Chinese Man in Trouble for Using a VPN to Visit International Adult Entertainment Sites

By Staff Reporter , Sep 16, 2020 08:34 PM EDT
(Photo : pixabay)

Even relative to other ideologies, communism is one jealous mistress who already forbids you from seeing foreign websites, certain memes, some movie scenes, select video games, other political options, and reason. Unfortunately, things are now reportedly taking a turn for the worse, as one virtuous man from Hunan recently discovered after receiving a fine for frequenting - foreign adult entertainment websites through a VPN.

The orange imperialist coalition appears to have corrupted this comrade's mind to such a degree that he went through the trouble of finding and purchasing a legitimate VPN service (meaning: one that doesn't let Beijing hook into its brain, Matrix-style, whenever it wants to) which had to be bought in person like it's a CCP official. 

He then regularly committed the sinful act of generating ad revenue for likely American websites until Mao's ever-watchful eye finally caught the delinquent, then immediately wished it didn't.

Does the human mind know no limit to deviancy? Or was the comrade brainwashed by the iPhone?

The worst part of this heinous transgression? The man is an iPhone user. Well, he probably won't be able to afford any more sinful American toys seeing how the last such known case in the country resulted in a fine equating to $76,000, as well as five and a half years in prison.


Then again, even local media reports acknowledge not all adult entertainment aficionados are equal in the eyes of the law, so it remains to be seen how exactly this situation plays out.

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

How to Increase Download Speeds on PS4: An Easy Way

“How to increase download speeds on PS4” is quite a common search term for most PS4 users. Sony’s gaming console heavily relies on online connectivity to push updates to its software and games.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP HOW TO

How to Increase Download Speeds on PS4: An Easy Way

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Chinese Man in Trouble for Using a VPN to Visit International Adult Entertainment Sites

Real Time Analytics