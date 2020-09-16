IT Fun

Kamil Sattar Made $3 Million In Revenue at Just 20 Years Old, Here's What the Entrepreneur Has to Say About Running a Business.

By Ernest Hamilton , Sep 16, 2020 09:34 PM EDT
(Photo : Kamil Sattar Made $3 Million In Revenue at Just 20 Years Old, Here's What the Entrepreneur Has to Say About Running a Business.)

Kamil Sattar knows a thing or two about running a successful business. He didn't have a legacy mentor to follow, nor did he have the diplomas and degrees. What he does have, though, is the ability to teach himself the tricks of the trade, and then apply them in practical, profitable ways.

For Kamil, hours and hours of work followed by overtime and even more hours is par for the course when building a successful business. It isn't just about hard work, though. This successful entrepreneur runs an equally successful drop-shipping business. While most of his work is done online, Kamil lives by the universal steps of entrepreneurship that can be applied to almost any business.

As the founder and creator of a company, Kamil maintains that what determines success and your response to challenges and failures all depends on one's mindset. There's a delicate balance between attachment and commitment, and it's important to know when to let something go because it isn't working and when to fight for it because there's a potential.

The most successful entrepreneurs recognize the need to keep learning. It doesn't always have to be directly related to their industry, but the constant search for knowledge breeds innovation, which creates differentiation from the competition. Innovation is one of Kamil's strongest skills, and he attributes a lot of his successes to the pursuit of the "new and different."

While Kamil has remained focussed on his goals, keeping his mind in a state of success and creativity requires a daily reminder of why he's doing what he does. Kamil's motivation stems from wanting to provide safety and security for his family, who often struggled to make ends meet when he was younger. "My mom was made redundant about 11 times. It was horrible seeing that."

Despite his success, Kamil remains grounded by keeping his personal objectives at the forefront of everything that he does. He doesn't have a flashy car or house, he sticks to his most basic needs, and he only splurges on friends and family. The young businessman plans to retire by the time he's 40, choosing instead to dedicate his life to spending as much as possible with his family.

You can follow Kamil on Instagram at @kamilsattarofficial.

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

How to Increase Download Speeds on PS4: An Easy Way

“How to increase download speeds on PS4” is quite a common search term for most PS4 users. Sony’s gaming console heavily relies on online connectivity to push updates to its software and games.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP IT FUN

Kamil Sattar Made $3 Million In Revenue at Just 20 Years Old, Here's What the Entrepreneur Has to Say About Running a Business.

Real Time Analytics