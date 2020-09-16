Kamil Sattar Made $3 Million In Revenue at Just 20 Years Old, Here's What the Entrepreneur Has to Say About Running a Business.

Kamil Sattar knows a thing or two about running a successful business. He didn't have a legacy mentor to follow, nor did he have the diplomas and degrees. What he does have, though, is the ability to teach himself the tricks of the trade, and then apply them in practical, profitable ways.

For Kamil, hours and hours of work followed by overtime and even more hours is par for the course when building a successful business. It isn't just about hard work, though. This successful entrepreneur runs an equally successful drop-shipping business. While most of his work is done online, Kamil lives by the universal steps of entrepreneurship that can be applied to almost any business.

As the founder and creator of a company, Kamil maintains that what determines success and your response to challenges and failures all depends on one's mindset. There's a delicate balance between attachment and commitment, and it's important to know when to let something go because it isn't working and when to fight for it because there's a potential.

The most successful entrepreneurs recognize the need to keep learning. It doesn't always have to be directly related to their industry, but the constant search for knowledge breeds innovation, which creates differentiation from the competition. Innovation is one of Kamil's strongest skills, and he attributes a lot of his successes to the pursuit of the "new and different."

While Kamil has remained focussed on his goals, keeping his mind in a state of success and creativity requires a daily reminder of why he's doing what he does. Kamil's motivation stems from wanting to provide safety and security for his family, who often struggled to make ends meet when he was younger. "My mom was made redundant about 11 times. It was horrible seeing that."

Despite his success, Kamil remains grounded by keeping his personal objectives at the forefront of everything that he does. He doesn't have a flashy car or house, he sticks to his most basic needs, and he only splurges on friends and family. The young businessman plans to retire by the time he's 40, choosing instead to dedicate his life to spending as much as possible with his family.

