The Importance Of A Lead Generation Agency For Your Content

By Staff Reporter , Sep 18, 2020 04:28 PM EDT
There are two types of ways to generate leads:

●      Inbound lead generation

●      Outbound lead generation

Outbound lead generation is when you reach out to people to tell them about your product or service, while inbound lead generation is the process of getting people to come to you.

Both are important, but doesn't inbound lead generation sound really cool?

If people are voluntarily coming to your website, that means they are more likely to become leads.

Just think about it. Who is more likely to eat at a restaurant. Someone who voluntarily walks in looking for food? Or someone who gets fliers waved in their face as they walk by the restaurant?

Probably the former.

So, the question becomes, how do you attract customers?

One way is through content.

Content is anything that you produce on your website that you have complete control over, including:

●      Blogs

●      Articles

●      Videos

●      Podcasts

●      Guides

●      Whitepages

●      Ebooks

●      PDFs

Producing content provides a channel to bring people to your website. It can also demonstrate your business's value and improve your SEO.

But if you don't have a lot of experience producing content, it could be worth outsourcing it to a lead generation agency with more experience.

Here are some benefits of doing so.

High-Quality Content

A lead generation agency will have a team of content creators with tons of experience and training in the following areas:

●      Writing

●      Making videos

●      Podcasting

●      Copywriting

This experience and training mean the content they produce will be of high quality and effective in piquing people's interest in your business, and getting them to explore your website.

SEO

As mentioned earlier, content can be beneficial for your site in terms of SEO.

It offers more opportunities to use your primary keywords and branch out with secondary keywords. Your content can also be used as an incentive to acquire backlinks (links on other websites that send the user to yours).

A good lead generation agency will understand SEO and be able to optimize your content properly by:

●      Using your keyword

●      Helping you find/create topics

●      Picking the right secondary keywords/phrases

●      Getting backlinks

CTAs

A CTA (Call To Action) is a link embedded in your content that sends the user to a landing page.

The landing page typically contains a form the user can fill out, giving you their contact info in exchange for something, typically:

●      Information about you, your business and/or product

●      Signing up for a newsletter

●      A free trial

●      A discount

●      Some other product (like a sample chapter of a book)

Clicking on the CTA is and filling out the landing page is a way to qualify someone as a lead and gauge their interest in you.

A lead generation agency will be able to help you create a compelling CTA to get people to click on it. They can also help you with your landing page so you can get a good read on your new lead's level of interest.

Create a Unique Campaign

A lead generation agency can help you implement a content creation strategy that is unique to your business.

This is super important because every business is different and has different needs.

If you look online for help, you will most likely find generic tips on making content.

One company that promises to do this is Pearl Lemon.

They are a lead generation agency that promises to bespoke a content creation strategy and lead generation process to your business. They can help you with your SEO, as their sister company, Pearl Lemon, is an SEO agency.

So, if you have determined that outsourcing your content creation to a lead generation agency is the way to go, hire one that understands your business is unique and needs a unique strategy.

