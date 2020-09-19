2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0: Plenty Swift, Sexy and Sharp

The 2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is swift and stylish. The car has an exotic look and sharp steering. It's also fuel-efficient and accelerates fast. However, something is lacking with the 2021 Toyota GR Supra 2.0. The car lacks the Supra sports-car feel. The new GR Supra features Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires. These provide unlimited grip on the stylish 18-inch wheels. The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 scores highly on steering. It responds immediately and accurately. The same applies to its braking which is progressive and potent. But if you ask a Supra enthusiast they'll tell you it's missing something.

The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 comes with a 2.0-liter engine. The four-cylinder turbocharged engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pounds of torque. The result is smooth and impressive. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 5 seconds. The power delivery is linear and refined. Its eight-speed automatic transmission provides a great experience. However, you cannot substitute it for a manual. The automatic transmission reduces fuel consumption. The car delivers 28 miles per gallon. It has a city score of 25 mpg. Its highway rating is 32 mpg.

Toyota GR Supra 2.0 Design

The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 has a handsome design. The front end and backside have a nice proportion. Its broad hips and bubble roof are attractive to the eye. The curvy metalwork gives the car a unique and appealing look. The seats are comfortable and offer plenty of support. They're also manually adjustable. The roof pillars give the Toyota GR Supra 2.0 a sexy styling. However, they reduce visibility. Some of the useful features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring are not standard. However, owners can acquire them through the $3,485 safety and technology package.

The infotainment system features an 8.8-inch display and a complex interface. It looks like a previous version of the BMW iDrive. Owners can operate it using touchscreen or control buttons. The safety and tech package comes with embedded navigation. The same applies to wireless Apple CarPlay. However, it does not support Android Auto. So if you're a fan of Google you'll be disappointed. The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 will not be updated to iDrive 7. The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 has a nice cabin with a high-quality feel. It features soft plastic with an attractive and dense feel. Some of the switches are inspired by BMW. It also comes with nice-looking gauges and buttons. The storage space in the trunk is minimal but can carry some luggage.

The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 has less torque and power compared to 6-cylinder models. Its brakes are also smaller. The car has standard differential and fixed dampers. However, it's lighter and more affordable. Its eight grand cheaper compared to other models.

Overall, the car has great dynamics and strong acceleration. However, you might need the safety and tech package. This will provide additional features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Generally speaking, the car performs great and its fuel efficiency. However, if you're looking for that Supra vibe then this model might disappoint.

