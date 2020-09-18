Debuting the Future of Dining, The X Pot's Robot Attendants Enhance Contactless Service

As contactless dining develops into the new normal around the world, The X Pot is ahead of the curve with high-tech contactless servers. The innovative restaurant fuses past and present, from an immersive atmosphere to traditional dishes fueled by modern flavor, offering an unparalleled presentation.

While traditional dining has taken a back seat, contactless dining has offered valued guests the ability to maintain key safety measures while indulging in the restaurant experience.

"The X Pot at its core is an experience, aiming to provide a never before seen multi-sensory dining event. The robot serving technology lends guests an added experience, a sense of peace knowing their safety is a priority." States Co-founder David Zhao when discussing the choice to integrate contactless technology.

The X Pot takes the challenge head-on by using contactless dining to further enhance the forward-thinking dining concept, resulting in an experience one has to see to believe. Tastes, smells, touch, and visuals bring the mesmerizing dining event to life. While the restaurant aims to leave some unexpected elements, guests can anticipate interactive room to table projections, an impressive menu featuring dry-aged A5 wagyu beef, and live entertainment.

At this time guests are encouraged to make a reservation at The X Pot Lounge to sip specialty cocktails, taste mouth-watering bites, and peek into the highly anticipated other-worldly environment. For more information or to make a reservation head to https://thexpot.com/.