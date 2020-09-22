Auto

Bugatti's Next Hypercar is An Extraordinary Piece of Art

By Earnest T. , Sep 22, 2020 07:13 AM EDT
Bugatti's next hypercar is coming soon. This follows some news which broke last week. Bugatti's future is looking bright. However, it's not yet a done deal. The Volkswagen Group and Rimac Automobili are negotiating a deal. This will see VW sell the Bugatti brand to Rimac Automobili. Rimac is an all-electric vehicle company. However, both companies have refused to comment on the deal. Volkswagen Group wants to advance its electrification focus. Maybe that's why the companies are negotiating a deal.

It is rumored that VW and Porsche want to trade Bugatti for a 49% stake at Rimac. Porsche is a VW Group Brand. It owns a 15.5% stake at Rimac.Bugatti's next hypercar is likely to come from Rimac. Some sources such as The Supercar Blog have made some hints. They claim that Bugatti's next hypercar will be all-electric and track-only. The car is set to be unveiled next month. Bugatti's next hypercar is set to showcase the future. However, it's still unconfirmed and unnamed.

Production of the Vision Le Mans concept 

The Bugatti-Rimac report also provided details on the Vision Le Mans concept.  It mentioned that Bugatti CEO could approve the production version in October. Le Mans concept will also be a track-only hypercar. Bugatti's next hypercar will be all-electric. It'll also be track-only. This reminds me of the Lotus Evija electric hypercar. The hypercar does 0-186mph in less than 9 seconds. Bugatti's next hypercar will have a mind-blowing design. Also, the releases will be limited. The build quality will also be high-end.

Will Bugatti's next hypercar beat the Lotus Evija? Only time will tell. Let's wait and see what Bugatti has in store.These reports are likely accurate. Bugatti's next hypercar might feature Rimac battery technology. Maybe it will also feature other components from Rimac. Bugatti's next hypercar might be a one-off creation. Else, it'll be produced in limited numbers. Such was the case with and Chiron Super Sport 300+ and La Voiture Noire.This marks a big leap for Bugatti.

Will Bugatti Switch to All-electric?

The brand is finding ways to join the electric segment. However, there's a lot of competition. Future rivals are already dominating the niche. Tesla is one of such rivals for Bugatti. The Tesla Roadster does 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ does 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds. This is why VW Group wants to trade Bugatti for some stakes at Rimac. This will create room for Bugatti in the future.Next month's event will reveal the truth. However, Bugatti's future is bright. Especially if the brand comes under Rimac's control.

This will create room for diversification. However, there's no doubt that something great will happen. Rimac specializes in EV powertrains. This might present engineering challenges for the company. It might find it hard to cope with Bugatti's complex engine. However, the Croatian company has a great opportunity at hand.This move will persuade supercar buyers to leave combustion. It also shows Bugatti's willingness to produce EVs. This is a price worth paying. The timing is also right for an all-electric hypercar.

