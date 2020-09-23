Auto

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Feature To be Released Soon

By Earnest T. , Sep 23, 2020
Tesla's CEO made some exciting announcements. One of them is Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature. Engineers at Tesla have made a dramatic upgrade. Much of the focus is on the Autopilot software. The Full Self-Driving feature is set to enter the Beta testing phase. This final round will involve real users. Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' feature will be tested to the max. This will take place in a month or so. The tests will identify issues and bugs that can be fixed. This process will take place before the release.

Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving feature will be tested in a controlled setting. Tesla will also conduct reliability and security tests. Tesla has invested heavily in its Full Self-Driving capability. The company has pre-sold the feature for a couple of years. However, Tesla took a break at some point. But now it's back on the order form. Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving will enter a private beta test in a month.

Will Tesla's Full Self-Driving'  be the Most Powerful Autopilot?

Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving is an Advanced Driver Assistance System. However, it requires the driver's attention. This is the most powerful Autopilot system. But it can't drive itself fully. The standard Autopilot system got a discount of $1,000. This happened in June before the release. Tesla had faith this would roll out. This confirms Tesla's claim which it made in April. Tesla promised to add the feature on the subscription menu by end of 2020. However, this is yet to take form. Basic Autopilot combines two features. The lane-keeping assist and radar cruise control.

Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' $8,000 package improves on those features. It helps the car recognize traffic lights, stop signs, and change lanes. Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' includes a rework on Autopilot. Tesla rewrote the whole Autopilot software. They're now labeling whole video segments. 


Autopilot cameras will map objects as 3D chunks. These cameras are eight. Motorists still can take over. This is in case it messes up. This new suite of tech brings new features. This is an update for people who preordered the ADAS package. In about a month we'll know if Tesla's Full Self-Driving passed the tests. Several start-ups are competing to develop self-driving technology. However, Tesla remains competitive. The self-driving technology still needs a driver. It cannot operate itself. 

Tesla CEO revealed that only the software was missing. Otherwise, the latest Tesla cars have the hardware they need. This will ease the upgrade process. However, Tesla has to rewrite the Autopilot software. The biggest benefit of a self-driving car is safety and convenience. Musk said that Tesla's Autopilot will reduce crashes in the industry. This will save many lives.

Tesla has had a good financial year. In mid-August, Tesla's valuation had surpassed most automakers. Its valuation was three times that of GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler. The innovative battery technology is good for the environment. The smooth plug-in electric drive trains are impressive. This has stirred up anticipation in the market. Motorists are looking to Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving feature. The new upgrades will provide a smooth driving experience. They'll also improve on the car safety.

