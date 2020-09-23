2021 BMW M3 and M4: Superior Upgrades and Supreme Performance

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 feature an array of add-ons and upgrades. The most striking is the center-mounted exhaust system. This system sheds off about 5 kilograms compared to the standard. It features flap control to squeeze the sound. It also has ceramic coating and titanium end tops. The exhaust system changes sound based on the driving mode.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 come with a collection of carbon fiber. This is found on the front spoiler lip, new diffuser, and side skirts. Customers can get a carbon fiber trunk lid. There are several alloy wheel designs for customers. Their sizes go up to 20 inches for the front axle. The rear axle goes up-to 21-inches. The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 also feature a gold bronze matte option. The suspension and braking system also features some upgrades.

Customers of the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 can spruce the interior. There are three options. The Alcantara appointments, carbon fiber accents, and M-branded floor mats. There's also a key wallet and indoor car cover. Other extras include M Performance avatars. The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 extras will be available next March.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 are in the sixth generation. This time engineers and designers went overboard. The two models feature massive dual kidney grilles. Both of which are propped up center and front. The two have a new twin-turbocharged straight-six. The competition model produces up to 503 horsepower. It can go from 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds. The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 feature an updated cabin design. It packs brand-new sport bucket seats and fresh tech.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Exterior

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have a bold personality. The two feature dual kidney grilles. These extend from the hood line to the bottom of the bumper. The kidneys complement the aggressive full-LED headlights. There's also a BMW laser light option.

The two come standard with a carbon-fiber roof. Customers can also get a moonroof. There are also M-specific side and front splitters. The M3 and M4 come with 18-inch front wheels. The back has 19-inch wheels. The Competition model has 19-inch front wheels and 20 inch rear wheels. The M Carbon package adds lightweight add ons to the exterior. The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have new color options. The M3 has Isle of Man Green metallic paint. The M4 has Sao Paolo Yellow. But there are other color options.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 are both bigger than the predecessors. Both have a 112.5-inch wheelbase. M3 is 0.1 inches higher, 4.6 inches longer and 0.4 inches wider. M4 is 0.4 inches higher, 4.6 inches longer and 0.7 inches wider.

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 Performance: Manual, Rear-Wheel Drive

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 are powered by the same engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Standard models produce 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet torque. They can go from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. The Competition models produce 503 hp and 479 lb-ft torque. They can go from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 come with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Competition offers 8-speed automatic.

Pricing

The 2021 BMW M4 will sell at $71,800. The M3 will sell at $69,900. The Competition M3 will sell at $72,800. The Competition M4 will start at $74,700.

