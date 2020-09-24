Science

NASA and US Space Force Establish Partnership In "human spaceflight”

By Earnest T. , Sep 24, 2020 11:20 AM EDT
(Photo : FitzFox)

NASA and US Space Force have joined hands. The two entities have signed a memorandum of understanding. They intend to pursue future space missions together. They'll also work on moon trips and planetary defense. NASA is working on the Artemis program. The agency wants to return humans to the moon by 2024. The partnership comes at an ideal time. This follows the formation of the United States Space Force in December 2019.  

The two agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding. They will work together in different programs. They will pursue space transportation, US space policy, and safe operations in space. US Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond confirmed this. They will also work on planetary defense and scientific research. The MOU brings in collaboration. Their partnership will improve scientific discovery. It will also boost space exploration. 

US Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond said the partnership is very crucial. The two share data and work together as a team. This fast tracks the achievement of objectives. The collaboration between these agencies adds on to our National power. This power comprises economic, diplomatic, military, and informational power. 

READ MORE: Space Debris Force International Space Station to Make Emergency Maneuvers

NASA has worked with other agencies before. The agency wants to commercialize space. The International Space Station is part of the ongoing programs. The two entities form a tool of diplomacy.

The Outer Space Treaty

The MOU will have the two abide to the Outer Space Treaty . They're also working on a set of acceptable norms. This will improve their collaboration. It will also help them in space missions. Companies and space agencies will also partner with the agency. This will create a sustainable space for the sake of humanity. This will enhance the well being of all. It will also enhance NASA and US Space Force operations.

Space lacks defined boundaries. This creates complexities in legal jurisdiction. This is why the Outer Space Treaty was introduced. It contains policies on space exploration. Several nations have signed the treaty. International cooperation promotes space programs.

READ MORE: NASA's Asteroid Probe New Unexpected Discovery on Asteroid Bennu

NASA and US Space Force will enforce space law. This involves weapons in space and property right. Space law is hard to define and enforce. Private companies are taking part in space exploration. This has created opportunities and challenges. Technology is also advancing. This reflects the changes in national priorities.

This MOU was discussed on Sept. 22 at Mitchell Institute virtual event. The agreement commits the two entities. This will advance planetary defense and scientific research and improve space operations and policies. This will promote the peaceful usage of outer space.

The MOU replaces an agreement signed 14 years ago. The agreement involved US Air Force and NASA. The two exchanged research and information. They also worked on long-term projects. NASA and US Space Force will play a crucial role in securing space. This will improve humanity's well being. 

READ MORE: NASA's Artemis Program to return Humans to the Moon at a Cost of $28 Billion

TAG Space, NASA, USSF, United States Space Force, MOU

Related Articles

Space debris have become a major problem on Earth orbit. Earlier, Space Station had to make an emergency maneuver to dodge space debris.

Space Debris Force International Space Station to Make Emergency Maneuvers

Space debris have become a major problem on Earth orbit. Earlier, Space Station had to make an emergency maneuver to dodge space debris.
NASA's Artemis program is planning to take humans to the moon by 2024. The program is expected to cost $28 billion.

NASA's Artemis Program to return Humans to the Moon at a Cost of $28 Billion

NASA's Artemis program is planning to take humans to the moon by 2024. The program is expected to cost $28 billion.
Scientists have discovered chunks of asteroid Vesta on the surface of asteroid Bennu.

NASA’s Asteroid Probe New Unexpected Discovery on Asteroid Bennu

Scientists have discovered chunks of asteroid Vesta on the surface of asteroid Bennu.
Haiyang-2C ocean observation satellite was launched by a Long March 4B rocket also known as Chang Zheng-4B on Monday 21st, September 2020.at 05:40 UTC.

Haiyang-2C Ocean Observation Satellite Launch from a Long March 4B rocket: Major Achievement

Haiyang-2C ocean observation satellite was launched by a Long March 4B rocket also known as Chang Zheng-4B on Monday 21st, September 2020.at 05:40 UTC.
Asteroid 2020 SW will pass very close to the Earth. It's closest approach to Earth will occur on September 24 at around 11:18 UTC (7:18 am ET).

Asteroid 2020 SW Approach: Will not annihilate Humanity

Asteroid 2020 SW will pass very close to the Earth. It's closest approach to Earth will occur on September 24 at around 11:18 UTC (7:18 am ET).
Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.

Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

Samsung One UI 2.5 is officially here and it brings significant changes to how we interact with our Samsung smartphones. It is still based on Android 10 though, but version 3.0 is already planned once Android 11 rolls out.

SCIENCE

NASA and US Space Force Establish Partnership In "human spaceflight”

NASA and US Space Force have signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will have the two entities work together in matters regarding space exploration.

GAMES

Resident Evil 8: Leaks, Returning Heroes, & Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil 8, or also called Village, is set for an early 2021 release. Here's everything we know so far.

CULTURE

Learn How to Throw a Houseparty

Video chat has never been more popular. It's also never felt particularly spontaneous or organically spur of the moment, with users of many of the biggest services needing to plan their hangouts in advance, share links, or make sure that everyone's devices are supported and ready to go before connecting. These processes can take the fun out of a digital hangout, make it impossible to add additional friends easily, and require tedious additions to software setups to play games or meet new people.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP SCIENCE

Fitbit Sense Review: The Best Fitbit Currently in the Market

Space Debris Force International Space Station to Make Emergency Maneuvers

James Drake on How Concussion Research Could Accelerate the Hunt for an Alzheimer’s Cure

Jaybird X4 Goes on Sale at Amazon; Amazingly Cheapest Price Ever

Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones

Real Time Analytics