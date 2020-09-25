'The Social Dilemma': 5 Other Shows You Have To Watch Now

The Social Dilemma, released on Netflix last August, takes on the modern world's addiction over social media. The series features several tech experts & former employees of the world's most prominent social media, including Facebook, Twitter, & many others.





What Is 'The Social Dilemma' About?

The premise of Social Dilemma seems promising. The Jeff Orlowski-directed show aims to be the wake-up call on social networking's dangerous human impact.

Several Silicon Valley insiders get together to explore the underlying danger behind your screen. Love it or loathe it, your real, psychological behaviors are continually being monitored. The system that was designed to connect us has somewhat become a control power.

In their own words, "If you're not paying for a product, you're the product."

If you're enjoying The Social Dilemma, feel free to check out these five other mind-boggling shows.





Black Mirror

Black Mirror is a dystopian anthology series about the consequences of new technologies in the post-industrial society. What makes Black Mirror so great is how relatable it could be, even though it's completely set in the near future.

Just like The Social Dilemma, Black Mirror is satirical. The dark tone surrounding the series will keep you questioning whether these events will indeed happen in the real world.

Where to watch? Netflix.

Her



Directed by one and the only Spike Jonze, 2013's Her brings a fresh perspective in a fuse of romantic, sci-fi comedy. It centers around Theodore, a lonely man in the busy world of Los Angeles. He later develops a romantic affection towards Samantha, an AI virtual assistant.

Joaquin Phoenix, who's famous for his role as anti-villain Joker, plays Theodore. He shares the stage with Scarlett Johansson, who plays Samantha's voice.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime.

Unfriended



Unlike most of the series on this list, Unfriended is more of a supernatural movie. It follows the story of six high-schoolers who cyberbully their friends until she takes her own life. Later, they're haunted by a 'stalker' who threatens their lives.

What makes Unfriended so unique, like The Social Dilemma, is how it's wrapped in video-meeting footage. It's definitely not the first, but it still gives a bit of fresh air to the genre.

A sequel, Unfriended: Dark Web, was released in 2018. Dark Web follows the story of a man who finds a laptop and discovers the dark truth behind its owners.

Where to watch? Netflix, Amazon Prime

Don't F*ck With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

Have you ever wondered how a group of internet detectives solve a murder case?

Don't F*ck With Cats is a real-life based documentary. It follows Luka Rocco Magnotta, a mentally unhinged international serial killer, who murdered an undergrad international student Jun Lin. Even worse, Magnotta mailed his victim's hands & feet to a political party headquarter & elementary school!

The international manhunt of Luka Magnotta lasted for months until June 2012. Magnotta was captured in Berlin when he was reading news about him.

That said, Don't F*ck With Cats is a must-watch for every Social Dilemma fan.

Where to watch? Netflix.

Mr. Robot



Lastly, we have Mr. Robot. Starring Rami Malek, Mr. Robot is a tech-thriller at the highest peak. Elliot, a cybersecurity engineer at day & a hacker at night, finds himself in a dilemma after a mysterious group recruits him to destroy the same company he's paid to protect.

Mr. Robot is directed by a real-life hacker, so the hacking scenes' accuracy in this series is unmatched. With plenty of relatable characters, Mr. Robot is not something to miss.

Where to watch? USA Network.

Read also:

Football Manager Story: How Pedro Maciel Unleashed His FM Skills Into a Real-Life Managerial Job

Football Manager 2021 Release Date & New Features Confirmed By Sega

Dreamhaven, Michael Morhaime's Brand New Game Studio, Is Officially Launched