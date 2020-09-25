Auto

Infiniti 2021 QX60 Slick Design Concept

By Earnest T. , Sep 25, 2020 04:56 AM EDT
(Photo : 99mimimi)

Infiniti has released the 2021 QX60 Monograph. The concept shows a redesigned look. Its production version will be released next year. The concept is different from previous models. Its predecessors had an aggressive and imposing look. The design features elements from the original Infiniti FX line and European flavor.

The Infiniti 2021 QX60 concept is a complete transformation. It provides insight into how future models will look. This applies to the design elements and proportions. The re-design comes at an opportune time for the QX60. It signifies a change in architectural and sculptural viewpoint. The Infiniti 2021 QX60 also changes the tonality of the QX60. It features straight shoulder lines through-out the hood, The grille is high and looks prominent. The cabin looks longer and muscular. The car has a commanding presence.

The Infiniti 2021 QX60 Concept's Exterior

The exterior of the Infiniti 2021 QX60 conveys an image of excellence. The rear lighting and the slick headlamps are well integrated. All the details blend in a single wrap-around. The exterior gives us a clear look at what's coming. However, it looks futuristic and wild.

The Infiniti 2021 QX60 made its debut on Thursday 24th September. However, the concept doesn't have an interior. The same applies to powertrain details.

READ MORE: Bugatti's Next Hypercar is An Extraordinary Piece of Art

The sloping roofline reminds me of Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The LED tail-lamps have a segmented light signature. The light segments form a Digital Piano Key. This forms eyebrows throughout the headlamps. The concept also features a "kimono fold pattern" on the panoramic roof. These geometric features form a neat pattern. Overhead shots reveal the intricate perpendicular lines. This creates an assertive stance on the concept's design.

The Infiniti 2021 QX60 concept comes with a pronounced grille. It adopts chrome styling and a trapezoidal shape. The grille is also big. The narrow headlights give the car an aggressive look. However, the concept drops the lower lights. The clean futuristic look is impressive. The door handles are retractable. They blend in with the smooth surface. The taillights lie flush with the body. The floating roofline gives the car an eye-catching look.

The Infiniti 2021 QX60 proportions give it a trucklike feel. This is different from the previous models. Its windshield pushes back. This gives it a bigger look. The hood gives an imposing look. The concept resembles the Range Rover Velar and the Lincoln Aviator. However, it's different from the old models.

READ MORE: 2021 BMW M3 and M4: Superior Upgrades and Supreme Performance

The current QX60 features a 295-hp V-6 engine. It comes with a CVT transmission. The Infiniti 2021 QX60 will upgrade on these specs. The variable-compression turbocharged four-cylinder is a likely candidate. Else, the 400-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 from the Q50 Red Sport might be the one. Whichever the case, we expect a seven- or eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Infiniti 2021 QX60 pricing is yet to be released. However, it should be about $45,000 and $55,000. However, the Infiniti 2021 QX60 Slick design concept is unmatched. The production version will be unveiled in 2021. Till then we just have to wait. If anything comes up, we'll let you know.

READ MORE:Tesla's Full Self-Driving Feature To be Released Soon

TAG Infiniti, SUV, concept, QX60, 2021

Related Articles

Introducing the latest addition to the AMG GT series, the Mercedes 2021 AMG GT merges 720 horsepower, a 202 mph top speed, and some seriously striking aero tech to make the automaker's most raucous model.

Check Out What the New 2021 Mercedes AMG Has to Offer

Introducing the latest addition to the AMG GT series, the Mercedes 2021 AMG GT merges 720 horsepower, a 202 mph top speed, and some seriously striking aero tech to make the automaker's most raucous model.
Bandai Namco is planning to put up a 59-foot tall Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai. This is the first Gundam statue that will be built out of the Japanese islands.

Pack Your Bags, Mecha Fans! Gundam Statue to Be Built in Shanghai in 2021

Bandai Namco is planning to put up a 59-foot tall Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai. This is the first Gundam statue that will be built out of the Japanese islands.
Audi is overhauling their Q5 family SUV, which they are upgrading with new functions as well as a feature that has never been seen before.

The Upcoming Audi Q5 SUV Features The First of its Kind OLED Taillights Alongside Various Upgrades

Audi is overhauling their Q5 family SUV, which they are upgrading with new functions as well as a feature that has never been seen before.
Ford is coming back with its Excursion model SUV with an all-new upgraded design. Meanwhile, the 2021 Ford Excursion is expected to be released sometime around the first quarter of next year. Here's what we know so far.

Ford Upgrades Old Excursion SUV Model as It Readies Release of 2021 Edition That Could Cost up to $85,000

Ford is coming back with its Excursion model SUV with an all-new upgraded design. Meanwhile, the 2021 Ford Excursion is expected to be released sometime around the first quarter of next year. Here's what we know so far.
Infiniti Prototype 9 is a celebration of Nissan Motor and Infiniti's ingenuity, artistry and craftsmanship.

Infiniti Prototype 9 Is An Elegantly Gorgeous All-electric Powertrain

Infiniti Prototype 9 is a celebration of Nissan Motor and Infiniti's ingenuity, artistry and craftsmanship.
With polished style and calm composure while tackling rugged terrain, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee impresses fans of the brand. However, its pricing has some buyers hesitate to experience the grand performance of the Jeep.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee's Urban Style Tackles Rough Terrain With Calm Composure

With polished style and calm composure while tackling rugged terrain, the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee impresses fans of the brand. However, its pricing has some buyers hesitate to experience the grand performance of the Jeep.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

SCIENCE

NASA’s Perseverance Rover To Explore Fossils on Mars

NASA's perseverance is on its way to Mars. The rover will reach Mars on Feb 18th, 2021 to conduct scientific experiments.

GAMES

Football Manager Story: How Pedro Maciel Unleashed His FM Skills Into a Real-Life Managerial Job

Football Manager is a well-known title among soccer fans, but Pedro Maciel's story is one-of-a-kind.

CULTURE

'The Social Dilemma': 5 Other Shows You Have To Watch Now

The Social Dilemma, released on Netflix last August, takes on the modern world's addiction over social media. Here are five other shows to watch if you love The Social Dilemma.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

'The Social Dilemma': 5 Other Shows You Have To Watch Now

'The Social Dilemma': 5 Other Shows You Have To Watch Now

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP AUTO

2021 BMW M3 and M4: Superior Upgrades and Supreme Performance

Infiniti 2021 QX60 Slick Design Concept

Real Time Analytics