Far Cry 6: Everything We Know So Far

Far Cry 6 is on the horizon, and it's safe to say that everyone is hyped over Ubisoft's upcoming triple-A release.

Since its first release in 2004, the Far Cry series has taken the world's beautiful tropical islands across the continents.

The last Far Cry game was released in 2018, and it grossed over $310 within the first week. That said, it's safe to say that the franchise is in the right hands.

What else do we know about this upcoming blockbuster video game?

The Story



You are Dani Rojas, a former military drop-out who's caught up at the height of a revolutionary movement against dictator Anton' El Presidente' Castillo.

"With Dani, we wanted someone who is born and raised in Yara, in the capital city of Esperanza," narrative director Navid Khavari told GameRant.

"Dani is a former military drop out, really didn't want anything to do with the revolution, didn't want anything to do with Anton, but gets swept up in the guerrilla movement that is Libertad."

Unlike Far Cry 5, Dani Rojas will be fully voiced. Your character's gender and looks are also entirely customized by you.

Giancarlo Esposito, Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul Star, Is The Main Antagonist

Now, this is where it gets exciting: Giancarlo Esposito is starring as Anton Castillo. If you're not familiar, Esposito plays the notorious drug kingpin Gus Fring on hit shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

Esposito has all the charisma to make a perfect villain, and that's what the game needs. Speaking to IGN, he hailed Winston Churchill as his main inspiration for portraying Anton 'El Presidente' Castillo.

While it's not unfamiliar for a Far Cry game to have alternative endings, Far Cry 6 is looking to expand it. Esposito also mentioned that the game requires 'several takes' for different endgames.

It means that the fate of Dani Rojas & El Presidente will be tailored by the players.

Far Cry 6 Setting

Far Cry 6 is set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. Several '50s & '60s vintage cars are seen on the reveal trailer video.

Inspired by real-life Cuba, Yara is actually 'frozen in time.' Yara is an island that's 'been blockaded and cut off from the rest of the world for so long.'

Ubisoft even spent a month with real-life guerillas in Cuba for Far Cry 6's development. That explains how dedicated they are in bringing something fresh on the table.

Release Date & Systems

Far Cry 6 will be released on February 18, 2021. Although the new-gen PS5 & Xbox Series X are coming, the sixth Far Cry is still a PS4 & Xbox One-friendly game. PC & Stadia gamers are also welcomed to the world of Yara.

If you purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version, you will be free to upgrade your game for free on the next-gen consoles.

There are a plethora of reasons to be excited about Far Cry 6. Do you think you have what it takes to topple the tyrannical regime? Find out on February 18!

