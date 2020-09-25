Is Your Business Tech Ready To Support Remote Work?

43% of employees in the United States were already working from home, at least some of the time, before the spring, Gallup's most recent State of the American Workplace report reveals. In fact, the number of employees working remotely has grown by 44% during the past five years alone, and this number is only set to increase. Technology is playing a key role in the transition to remote work. It is, therefore, essential that your business has the right tech in place to ensure that your employees can start working from home smoothly, securely and successfully.

Cloud-based infrastructure

A cloud-based infrastructure is essential for businesses looking to implement a remote work structure with minimal hassle, says CoreTech, an experienced IT Company in Omaha, NE. In fact, 87% of organizations who use cloud services report experiencing some kind of business acceleration as a result. Additionally, 52% of organizations also report that the cloud provides better security than on-site IT services. With cloud computing, employees are free to access and complete their work in-office, at home, or from their favorite coffee shop. Public cloud models (like Microsoft Azure) are affordable options that only require payment for services utilized. Alternatively, private cloud systems can be customized to suit the needs of each individual business; they run on a dedicated private network. Hybrid models combining public and private cloud solutions are also available.

Security solutions

Strong cybersecurity is a must for remote employees, and there are numerous ways businesses can strengthen their online security. In particular, multi-factor authentication (MFA) provides an extra layer of security by forcing employees to verify their identity before logging in. Additionally, setting up a single sign-on (SSO) platform in combination with MFA provides a further security boost. Having to sign in multiple times to access different company websites and networks is inefficient and time consuming. Using an SSO instead means employees only need one password across company databases and networks; using one strong and complex password also lowers the risk of phishing and hacker attacks.

Seamless communication



Teleconferencing tools like Zoom, Google Hangouts or Skype provide employees with a way to communicate that replicates in-person contact. However, if a business doesn't implement a standard method and platform for connecting via video chat - whether it be one-on-one, in small teams, or the entire company together - problems will inevitably arise. Relying on a mix of teleconferencing tools usually means there's no set strategy in place regarding security standards, who has paid accounts, or who has the right supported devices for the app to run. A standard app should be used across the business, and employees should be provided with clear instructions and rules for use - for example, there should be a set method for communicating urgent information or holding an all-company meeting.



The right technology is a must for any business looking to start their employees working from home. Cloud-based infrastructure, strong cyber security, and teleconferencing tools are some of the best ways to ensure remote work is performed both efficiently and securely.