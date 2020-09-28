Games

How to Get Cheap Games on PS4

By Rafly G. , Sep 28, 2020

Getting cheap games for your PS4 consoles is easy, and we'll guide you how. 

The bad news is PS4 games are usually pricey, especially the first time it drops. The good news is: there are plenty of ways to get PS4 games below their market price. Whether you're a full-time gamer or a casual one, these tips will come in handy. Thank us later!

Pair With a Mate to Buy Shared Games

PlayStation lets you share an account with other players from another part of the world. They can access your digital games as long as they have your login details.

That said, you can reach out to someone you trust and agree to buy the game you want. You can log into two devices, but one of them has to be set as a primary option.

If the game costs 50 dollars, then you'll only have to pay 25 from that. 

Buy Secondhand Cheap Games

Secondhand physical games are usually 25% until 50% off its original price. It really is a big bargain. All you have to do is to find online buy-and-sell forums all over Facebook, and you're good to go.

Or, if it's not on Facebook, eBay, Decluttr, Gazelle, and Swappa are much more trusted sources. 

However, the downside of this option is you may find dents on your game disc. Some sellers play a nasty game in their business, so you may have to be extra careful about this. 

Find a Place to Rent

You want to play Resident Evil 3, but the review says that it only lasts for two or three hours. Of course, unless you're a fan of the franchise, it's not worth paying a full price for such a short game.

Find a place to rent PS4 games. If you know one in your area, then it's okay. Facebook forums, Rent-A-Center, and Gamefly, are useful websites to start. 

Subscribe to PlayStation Plus

Subscribing to PlayStation Plus gives you no-brainer discount deals for selected titles and two free games every month. That said, you'll have to spend money to save money. 

However, the downside of this option is you don't get to choose which game you want to be free. 

But don't worry, because sometimes, A-grade games are announced. Last July, we have NBA 2k20 and Rise of Tomb Raider for free on PS Plus. You'll only have to pay attention to it.

Wait For the Market to Drop

Let's say this: you want to play The Last of Us Part 2. ND released the game last June, and there was no way you could afford it. The full price is over $55 on PlayStation Store, depending on where you live. 

If you're patient enough to wait, the game's physical version drops almost 25% of its price after a month for being too 'overstocked' in the market. 

Another option is to wait for the game's market value to drop. Unfortunately, you may have to wait for months for this. 

