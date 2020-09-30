Days Gone Secret Ending Explanation Will Shock You

Days Gone is a fast-paced post-apocalyptic video game with plenty of hidden layers to be explored. However, there is one secret ending that may need a little bit of explanation.

Days Gone lets you play as Deacon St. John, a former soldier-turn-outlaw biker, in the chaotic world of Zombie-infested Oregon. During the outbreak, Deacon lost his sweetheart, Sarah. Such a tragic event left him grieving for months and years.

Together with his MC brother, Boozer, the two find their meaning of life and survive their ways through the Beaver State's dead cities.

How to Get Days Gone Secret Ending

Without spoiling too much, all you have to do is roam around the map. Keep yourself busy. Discover any NERO site and take down any ambush camp as many as possible.

After ambushing the Deschutes County Militia during the finale, Deacon will return to Iron Mike's camp. As the credit rolls, another mission to get Deek's ring back will pop up.

Roam around the map and give yourself enough time to collect what's left from the city. A radio from James O'Brian, a NERO researcher who helped Deek find Sarah, will come. He'll ask the players to meet at his desired rendezvous.

What Days Gone Secret Ending Is About

Here's where the massive spoiler lies, so proceed with cautions.

Then, Deacon and O'Brian meet at the spooky Old Cemetery. Deacon is shocked by O'Brian's vascular forehead and overall appearance. O'Brian tells Deek that the virus has been mutating and is getting stronger. Unlike the Freakers, the strain O'Brian took to infect himself with does not cut any humanistic traits and aptitude.

In fact, this type of strain gives birth to a whole new level of Infected creatures: powerfully strong yet intelligent.

O'Brian warns Deacon that his high-power officials at NERO are 'coming,' and no one can stop it. O'Brian uses some of his mutant power to hop on the chopper and then leaves.

Will There Ever Be a Days Gone 2?

Does this mean Deacon is infected since he vaccinated himself with NERO Injectors? Does this mean Sarah has somehow been involved?

It's also worth noting that this is the first time O'Brian opens his helmet after years of connecting to Deacon. Whatever this premise leads, it means that Deacon is the only person who's made aware of NERO's shady business.

Could he stop them? Although the secret ending clearly hints at the title's return, we still know nothing about it.

However, it's safe to say that the devs are far from done with Deacon's story. Back in 2019, when Days Gone secured a victory as The Golden Joystick's PlayStation Game of the Year, studio director Chris Reese told GamesRadar about the possibility.

"This is a world that we want to keep breathing more life into, and explore many, many different avenues," he said. "So who knows, we'll see!"

To see the players actually engage with the game and really enjoy the passion that we put into it, to see that come back, it's awe-inspiring," he added.

Days Gone is available on PlayStation 4. A PlayStation 5 version is rumored to be in development.

