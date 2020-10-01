Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3: Everything We Know So Far (Release Date, New Features, & More)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch systems on October 14.

Ten months after announcing the game in August 2019, developer Vertigo Gaming has finally made it official to advertise the game worldwide.

To celebrate the launch event, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2 has now been made available for free download on Steam. Up to this writing, the devs slashed 25% of the RRP price for Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 on Steam for a limited time until October 9.

What Is Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 About?

According to the devs, the upcoming cooking simulation game is set during the fictional after-war United States in 2042.

You play as the chef in the story-driven campaign, and you will meet two android assistants, Cleaver and Whisk. Together, you will travel across war-torn America to compete in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships.

"The game's writers, Ryan Matejka and Nicholas Kraak, wrote a ton of interesting lore for the in-game email system we did for CSD 2," David Galindo from Vertigo told Nintendo Report.

"A lot of it suggested that the game took place in the future, that it was a world rocked by wars, and so on."

New Features In Cook Serve Delicious! 3

Like its predecessor, CSD3 is focused on bringing cooking simulation to life.

In CSD3, you are no longer in a restaurant. Instead, you will be in a food truck. That said, the pacing, timing, menu, and everything will see a massive change from the previous installments.

If you feel overwhelmed, you can toggle on the new Auto Serve dynamic. It will enable your best two androids to do your task and let the game flows faster.

"The core gameplay remains intact, but with the major change of serving up to five stops on a fast route through town instead of serving food from around dawn to dusk in a stationary restaurant," Erik Johnson, project manager at Vertigo Gaming, told IndieObscura.

CSD3 also features the all-new Zen Campaign that lets you cook in your own time and your own pace.

Vertigo upgraded a whole new catalog of foods, sides, and beverages up to two hundred items. You can also compete against your friends in an all-branded local co-op option.

Several accessibility options, including audio, colorblind features, motion & flash settings, and tons more, are available to make your journey easier.

On top of that, with over 380 levels and original scores by award-winning Jonathan Geer, serving foods has never seen a better experience.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 is coming on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on October 14. Vertigo released an Early Access version in January 2020. A 25% discount will be applied for every purchase made on Steam until October 9.

Read also:

Cyberpunk 2077: An Insider Leaks An Email About the Company's Grueling Crunch Culture

Naughty Dog Confirms The Last of Us Part 2 Multiplayer Mode & Fans Are Excited

Football Manager Story: How Pedro Maciel Unleashed His FM Skills Into a Real-Life Managerial Job

© 2017 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags Cook Serve Delicious 3 Vertigo Gaming Release Date Sign Up for the iTechPost Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter Submit