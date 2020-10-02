FIFA 21 Career: Top 5 Young Players You Have To Sign To Your Team

FIFA 21 Career Mode finally sees a massive upgrade after years of neglect.

Several features, including a brand-new position management mechanism and match simulation, are introduced in the game. That said, you can jump in the game whenever a match-deciding moment happens.

EA will entirely revamp the growth system this year. Accordingly, you will need to scout for the game's wonderkids to keep your club intact just if your star players start to feel their age.

With FIFA 21 coming on PS4, PC, and Xbox One worldwide on October 6th, there is never a better time take a look at the game's top five most underrated youngsters to help you build your dream team.

FIFA 21 Career Mode Beast: Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyonnais, PR 88)

17-year-old Rayan Cherki plays a classic attacking midfielder, although you can also train him as CF or right-winger. Last season, the Frenchman scored five goals in 4 matches during Lyonnaise's UEFA Youth League campaign.

In FIFA 21, Cherki is rated 67. His best attributes are dribbling, balance, and a decent amount of pace. That means, with the right training, Cherki could bring the old days of attacking midfielder back to life.

Oh, did we also mention that he has five-star attributes in both weaker foot and skill moves?

Aster Vranckx (KV Mechelen, PR 86)

Still from the midfield, 17-year-old Aster Vranckx is a reliable option for a central or defensive midfielder if you're looking for a tough, warrior kind of player.

Aster Vranckx plays for Belgian side KV Mechelen. He bagged 12 appearances from all competitions last season with de Kakkers.

In FIFA 21, Vranckx is rated 61. Physical traits, like strength, stamina, and aggression, are among his best attributes. Vranckx also has a five-star weaker foot rating, meaning that he could provide a dangerous threat whenever he shoots.

Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan, PR 86)

Sebastiano Esposito is a classic, intense center forward if you're looking for a kind of Target Man player. He's 1,86 meter-tall central forward with 75 ratings on curve and 67 on finishing. His height doesn't undermine him from being a speedster, and that makes him a perfect striker.

In FIFA 21, Esposito is rated 66 with a potential of 86. 'Beating offside' trap and 'speed dribbler' are among his character traits.

Esposito netted 33 goals from 40 appearances with Inter Milan U-17. As he's looking for first-team experiences, Esposito is currently on loan at SPAL.

Luca Netz (Hertha, PR 86)

At the age of 17, Luca Netz has broken into Hertha BSC's U-19 team. That pretty much speaks about his quality.

The German player is the definition of a baller with quality. Last season, Netz provided six assists and netted two goals from 19 appearances with Hertha U-19.

In FIFA 21, Netz is rated 63 with a potential of 86. He's a classic left midfielder whom you can train as a left-back.

Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough, PR 82)

Lastly, we have Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough. Like Inter's Esposito, Jones is also a quality Target Man. He is also a good fit as a left-winger or an attacking midfielder.

Speed is Jones' best traits. With 91 acceleration ratings and 92 on sprint speed, breaking any defensive line has never been easier, especially during a counter-attack scenario.

To read EA's full-list of underappreciated wonderkids, click on this link.

FIFA 21 is coming on October 6th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

