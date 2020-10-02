FIFA 21 Career: Top 5 Clubs From Every League With Big Transfer Budgets

FIFA 21 career mode is the most exciting play in the upcoming FIFA 21.

For the first time after years of neglect, EA finally revamped career mode by adding a handful of new features, including the well-improved match simulation and a better & more realistic transfer negotiation system.

Whether you're a big cash spender or a believer in youth talents kind of manager, there's no denying that bid budgets do help a lot. We've previously covered our top picks of FIFA 21 career mode youngsters you don't want to miss, and it's worth checking that out.

For this article, we will be digging into five clubs with big transfer budgets from each of Europe's top five leagues.

FIFA 21 Career Mode's Richest Club from Premier League: Manchester United (167.4 m)

Manchester United has spent years in the market, trying to find the right players, but most of them ended up in failure. Expensive signings like Alexis Sanchez and Fred have failed to live up to the billing.

However, under Ole Solksjaer, the Red Devil seems to have found their horns. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Donny van de Beek, and Mason Greenwood are among the most exciting prospects.

Do you think you have what it takes to bring the old days of the Red Devil's glory back to Old Trafford?

La Liga: Real Madrid (169.6 m)

It's no secret that Real Madrid loves spending big cash on players, hence 'Los Galacticos' nickname.

However, since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Real seems to struggle to find his replacement. Several names, including Vinicius, Luka Jovic, Mariano, and Eden Hazard, have been brought to Santiago Bernabeu, but most of them are still struggling.

With a budget of 169.6 million Euros, you will have all the tools you need to find the missing link in Real Madrid.

Serie A: Juventus (94.5 m)

Juventus, which goes by the name 'Piemonte Calcio,' has continued their superiority in Serie A last season by winning back-to-back league titles.

This season, Andrea Pirlo's boys are more than eager to replicate the same success. The gaffer brought Alvaro Morata back to Turin on a loan deal and signed USMNT prospect Weston McKennie from Schalke 04.

Juventus has a budget of 94.5 million Euros. It's also worth noting that most squad players are aging, so you'll have to be on the lookout for young talents to replace them.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich (107.8 m)

Bayern Munich made a shock last season when they trashed FC Barcelona by 2-8 and nearly pushed Lionel Messi's transfer saga.

Die Bayern is ready to replicate their success, and the signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City proves the club's forward-thinking philosophy.

Can you carry on the winning tradition?

Ligue 1: Paris Saint Germain (120.3 m)

Since Nasser Al-Khelaifi took over PSG in 2011, Les Parisiens has become an unstoppable force with an unlimited transfer budget. The pinnacle of it happened in 2017 when he signed Neymar from FC Barcelona for €222 million and broke the world's record of the most expensive signing.

That said, you wouldn't have to worry about running out of budget if you manage PSG. A partnership duo between Neymar and starlet Kylian Mbappe is the most crucial part of this team's state of play.

