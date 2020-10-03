Crash Bandicoot 4: Irwin Family Endorses The Game In A Creative Ad Featuring Real-Life Bandicoots

Crash Bandicoot 4 is officially here on PS4 and Xbox One, and the Irwin Family seems to love the game.

Crash Bandicoot's official YouTube page released a cross-ad video featuring Robert Irwin at the Australia Zoo. In the video, Robert follows bizarre TNT and Nitro boxes' trails to find Crash and introduce him to his wild cousins, the bilbies.



His sister, Bindi, also promotes the game with her loved one, Chandler Powell. The power couple married last March in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo.



The new game, 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time' is out now and we’re having a lot of fun playing it together as a family. #spon pic.twitter.com/8V2dVXtzLJ I’m proud to share that @CrashBandicoot is officially part of our Wildlife Warriors team.The new game, 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time' is out now and we’re having a lot of fun playing it together as a family. #Crash4 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) October 3, 2020

"I'm proud to share that @CrashBandicoot is officially part of our Wildlife Warriors team," she captioned.

"We're having a lot of fun playing it together as a family."

Crash Bandicoot 4: What's next for the franchise?



Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time picks up what 1998's Crash Bandicoot: Warped left off. The game follows five playable characters, including Crash and Coco, in their classic love-hate story with Doctor Neo Cortex and Uka Uka.

Upon its release, Crash Bandicoot 4 met a warm welcome from critics and the fans. Several new gameplay elements and fully-revamped level designs are smartly designed.

Jonathan Dornbush of IGN gave the game 8 out of a 10-rating system while GamesRadar+ awarded 4.5 stars for Toys for Bob's second Crash Bandicoot game.

Just like the previous main installments, Crash Bandicoot 4 brings the multiplayer mode back. It's undoubtedly one of the best Crash Bandicoot games of modern-day, and it's fascinating to see what's next for the franchise.

Who are the Irwins?

In case you don't already know, the Irwin Family consists of the wife and two children of Steve Irwin. The 'Crocodile Hunter' is Australia's famous wildlife TV personality, known for his enthusiastic presentation style.

Unfortunately, Irwin passed away in 2006 after a stingray attacked his chest while filming. His daughter, Bindi, spoke during his memorial in 2006.

Terri, his wife, recapitulates Irwin's legacy by leading the Australia Zoo. Robert (16) and Bindi (22) are now carrying their father's torch on Crikey! It's the Irwins show on Animal Planet.

"We're doing it our own way, but you can feel Dad's spirit in everything we do," Bindi told Stellar Magazine. "I've found such comfort in being able to follow in his footsteps."

Aside from her works at the Zoo, Bindi is a prolific dancer. In 2015, she won the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars with Derek Hough.

Her brother, Robert, is a wildlife photographer. Rob finished as the runner-up at the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year in 2016. His photography portfolio can be found on Instagram, @robertirwinphotography, or his official website.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was released on October 2nd on PS4 and Xbox One systems. Activision & Toys for Bob dedicated the game to the late Mel Winkler, the voice actor of Aku Aku.

Read also:

FIFA 21 Career: Top 5 Clubs From Every League With Big Transfer Budgets

FIFA 21 Career: Top 5 Young Players You Have To Sign To Your Team

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3: Everything We Know So Far (Release Date, New Features, & More)