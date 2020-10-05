PS Plus Free Games October 2020 Line-Up Announced

PS Plus free games come every month for its subscribers as usual. This October, Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr will be the latest titles to be chopped.

Vampyr is an action-based RPG that is set during the era of Spanish flu. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, a devoted doctor, who swore to protect the people of London. Reid later finds himself in a perplexing dilemma after turning into a vampire.

Dontnod Entertainment, the game's developer, intensively studied the city of London and its history. This game also implements a branching storyline, meaning that your choice does decide the character's outcome.

If you're an avid fan of heart-pacing racing, Need for Speed: Payback is a must-have in your catalog. Set in an open world based on Las Vegas, Payback features three playable characters for its single-story campaign. Each character brings a unique presence and skillset to the table.

On top of that, you can also duel your friends using the multiplayer mode.

Although Payback was rather a forgettable title of the franchise, you can chop it for free this month.

PS Plus Free Games Wishlist

Subscribing to PS Plus gives you access to the PlayStation catalog, the home to hundreds of amazing PS games, for free. It also includes several PS exclusives; The Last of Us, Until Dawn, and others.

This year, several A-list games have been made for free under PS Plus subscription. Rise of Tomb Raider, NBA 2k20, Call of Duty WWII, Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection, and many others have seen an enormous amount of download.

Last month, battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battleground and hack-and-slash Street Fighter V were announced.

According to Statista, PS Plus has gathered a total of 41.5 million subscribers per May 2020. Back in 2014, the premium service only had four million subscribers.

The main reason for this massive increase is free game services and unlimited discounts for several items. When you subscribe to PS Plus, you'll get at least two or three games every month. Several titles also give a no-brainer discount for PS Plus Subscribers.

In 2019, PS Plus gave out a total of 32 free games worth of 894 USD for each subscriber. It's a remarkable statistic, especially with the growing number of PS Plus subscribers. This practice has been beneficial for all the parties: the players, Sony, and the developers.

Although Sony is yet to detail PS Plus features for the upcoming PS5 holders, it's safe to expect that free games will, however, make a comeback.

It's also worth noting that PS5 will be the first PS console with backward compatibility to older PS4 games. That means; PS5 owners will be able to benefit from PS4's massive catalog of classic hits.

Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr are available for free for PS Plus subscribers for a limited time.

